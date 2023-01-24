Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Shortage of mental health beds pushes Arlington toward community-based care
The following was funded, in part, by the ARLnow Press Club. Become a member today and support in-depth local reporting. In Arlington and across the state, hospital emergency rooms are filling up with people in mental health crises, often handcuffed to gurneys and attended by law enforcement officers. People in...
Inside Nova
Prince William County school system exploring ‘security lane’ technology
Prince William County Schools could soon be following Manassas by leasing high-tech security scanners to be used in certain schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system is “exploring” the “non-invasive” security lanes called Evolv Express. In an announcement to the School Board last week, McDade said the school system would be “engaging families and community members” to discuss the technology ahead of possible implementation for the 2023-24 school year.
arlnow.com
Arlington seeks funding to increase bus service to Amazon HQ2 via Columbia Pike
Arlington County is applying for regional funding to run buses every six minutes between Fairfax County and Amazon’s second headquarters in Pentagon City during peak hours. The Arlington County Board on Saturday authorized staff to apply for up to $8 million in Northern Virginia Transportation Commission funding. Funding would offset the operating costs associated with running 10 buses per hour during peak times for two years along a new Metrobus route dubbed the 16M, connecting the Skyline complex in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County down Columbia Pike, to Pentagon City and Crystal City.
Commercial Observer
Virginia Lawmakers Want to Gamble on Casinos in Fairfax County
On the heels of the opening of Virginia’s first-ever casino in Portsmouth this month, two state lawmakers are looking to bring a casino to Fairfax County. Sen. David Marsden, a Democrat from Burke, and State Delegate Wren Williams, a Republican from Stuart, both introduced nearly identical bills last week looking to amend Virginia law to permit a casino in a county with a population of at least 1 million and an urban county executive form of government. Fairfax is the only county in the state that meets those requirements.
Falls Church News-Press
New Study Reveals VA Home Sales Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic affected the nation, local home buyers are now seeing more available options as the housing market slows down. According to a December 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report by Virginia REALTORS — the largest trade association in Virginia, — Virginia’s housing market has slowed “considerably” in 2022 after two “very busy” years, almost returning to pre-pandemic levels.
arlnow.com
A recent mini-rash of student deaths is part of deepening mental health crisis among local youth
There has been a mini-spate of deaths and reported suicide attempts among Arlington Public Schools students in the last month, ARLnow has learned. A middle schooler died after Christmas and a high schooler died in mid-January, according to sources in the school community. Medics have been dispatched to Arlington schools...
Augusta Free Press
Terminally ill woman pleads with legislature to let patients choose to end lives
A Falls Church woman with terminal pancreatic cancer is urging Virginia lawmakers to pass medical aid-in-dying legislation. If they fail to pass it, she said she would have to move to Washington, D.C. to use its medical aid-in-dying law. Similar to medical aid-in-dying laws in Washington, D.C. and 10 states,...
alxnow.com
Notes: Neighboring Arlington embroiled in single-family zoning fight Alexandria has avoided… so far
☔ Today’s weather: Rain throughout the day. High of 54 and low of 38. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 50 and low of 36. Sunrise at 7:21 am and sunset at 5:22 pm. 🚨 You need to know. The big topic of conversation today...
arlnow.com
After more speakers and a disruption, County Board takes extra day to deliberate Missing Middle
(Updated at 12:20 p.m.) Some 200 speakers and seven hours of public comment later, the Arlington County Board will decide whether to authorize hearings on a proposal to allow “Missing Middle” housing later today (Wednesday). The request to authorize hearings on the zoning proposal was originally placed on...
BIPOC grant program in Alexandria delayed after lawsuit claiming discrimination against white people
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The city of Alexandria is delaying the launch of a small business grant program geared towards people of color after being hit with a lawsuit. The grant was developed after many businesses struggled and are still recovering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said the hardships are particularly felt by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) owned businesses due to structural barriers and discriminatory financial lending practices.
WHSV
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young Adults
Embark Behavioral Health held its ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, Jan. 20 at its new Ashburn location. Embark operates a large network of treatment and therapy programs across the United States and has done so for over 25 years. The therapy center serves preteens, teens, and young adults struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health and substance use issues.
Expanded Class Action Alleges Fairfax County Violated Disabled Students’ Civil Rights
Civil rights lawyers have expanded the scope of their class action lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education after more families came forward alleging the state had denied students their federally-mandated special education services. Law firms Susman Godfrey and Merritt Law, along with the...
Fairfax Times
County officials pay big bucks to another controversial author
Fairfax County Public Library officials are paying controversial writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the “1619 Project” $35,350 for a one-hour lecture on Feb. 19 at the McLean Community Center, with a price tag that amounts to $589 per minute, according to a copy of the contract obtained by the Fairfax County Times.
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
