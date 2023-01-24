ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Prince William County school system exploring ‘security lane’ technology

Prince William County Schools could soon be following Manassas by leasing high-tech security scanners to be used in certain schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system is “exploring” the “non-invasive” security lanes called Evolv Express. In an announcement to the School Board last week, McDade said the school system would be “engaging families and community members” to discuss the technology ahead of possible implementation for the 2023-24 school year.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Arlington seeks funding to increase bus service to Amazon HQ2 via Columbia Pike

Arlington County is applying for regional funding to run buses every six minutes between Fairfax County and Amazon’s second headquarters in Pentagon City during peak hours. The Arlington County Board on Saturday authorized staff to apply for up to $8 million in Northern Virginia Transportation Commission funding. Funding would offset the operating costs associated with running 10 buses per hour during peak times for two years along a new Metrobus route dubbed the 16M, connecting the Skyline complex in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County down Columbia Pike, to Pentagon City and Crystal City.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

Virginia Lawmakers Want to Gamble on Casinos in Fairfax County

On the heels of the opening of Virginia’s first-ever casino in Portsmouth this month, two state lawmakers are looking to bring a casino to Fairfax County. Sen. David Marsden, a Democrat from Burke, and State Delegate Wren Williams, a Republican from Stuart, both introduced nearly identical bills last week looking to amend Virginia law to permit a casino in a county with a population of at least 1 million and an urban county executive form of government. Fairfax is the only county in the state that meets those requirements.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

New Study Reveals VA Home Sales Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic affected the nation, local home buyers are now seeing more available options as the housing market slows down. According to a December 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report by Virginia REALTORS — the largest trade association in Virginia, — Virginia’s housing market has slowed “considerably” in 2022 after two “very busy” years, almost returning to pre-pandemic levels.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

BIPOC grant program in Alexandria delayed after lawsuit claiming discrimination against white people

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The city of Alexandria is delaying the launch of a small business grant program geared towards people of color after being hit with a lawsuit. The grant was developed after many businesses struggled and are still recovering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said the hardships are particularly felt by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) owned businesses due to structural barriers and discriminatory financial lending practices.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
shoredailynews.com

Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards

RICHMOND, VA –  Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
BETHESDA, MD
thewashingtondc100.com

The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
WASHINGTON, DC
Uplift Loudoun

New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young Adults

Embark Behavioral Health held its ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, Jan. 20 at its new Ashburn location. Embark operates a large network of treatment and therapy programs across the United States and has done so for over 25 years. The therapy center serves preteens, teens, and young adults struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health and substance use issues.
ASHBURN, VA
Fairfax Times

County officials pay big bucks to another controversial author

Fairfax County Public Library officials are paying controversial writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the “1619 Project” $35,350 for a one-hour lecture on Feb. 19 at the McLean Community Center, with a price tag that amounts to $589 per minute, according to a copy of the contract obtained by the Fairfax County Times.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy