Now that the 2022 season is in the books it's time to look at look back on how USC's young Trojans i.e. the freshmen fared. This will be a two-part installment as we will overview both the redshirt freshmen and the true freshman. Today we will look at the redshirt freshmen, which did not play a particularly big role this year across the board.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO