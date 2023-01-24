Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
New UCLA '24 OL commit Joshua Glanz breaks down his decision
Chula Vista (Calif.) Eastlake junior offensive lineman Joshua Glanz committed to UCLA earlier today. Glanz took an unofficial visit to Westwood on Saturday and wasted little time in jumping on the offer from the Bruins. “I loved the overall fit at UCLA,” Glanz said. ”UCLA has the perfect combination of...
247Sports
WATCH: four-star cornerback and USC target Rodrick Pleasant Polynesian Bowl practice highlights
In the above video, check out Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant practice highlights from the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. Pleasant was on Team Mauka and was a very active participant in all of the practice drills. In general the defensive backs didn't do some of the competitive drills you would like to see, like straight one-on-one's against the wide receivers. Most of what we saw from Pleasant when working with his position group was various footwork drills where Pleasant looked very good.
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer
Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
Ducks held to 25 percent shooting by suffocating Cardinal defense in loss
PALO ALTO, Cali. — Stanford star center Cameron Brink recorded a triple-double, which included 10 rejections, to key what was a shutdown effort by the third-ranked Cardinal against the Ducks. Oregon made just 25 percent of its shots with its three leading scorers almost completely neutralized. Even with Endyia...
UCLA Gets a Commitment from a 2024 OL Prospect
UCLA received a verbal commitment from a very promising 2024 offensive line prospect, Joshua Glanz from Chula Vista (Calif.) Eastlake. Glanz picked UCLA over offers from Washington, Tennessee, Arizona State, Washington State, Cal, Colorado, Arizona and others. He unofficially visited UCLA this weekend and gave Chip Kelly and offensive line...
Fresno State lands USC transfer linebacker Tuasivi Nomura
The Fresno State Bulldogs have added a Power-5 transfer to the 2023 roster. Former USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura has committed to Fresno State and enrolled into school, multiple sources tell BarkBoard.com. - This news was first broken by BarkBoard.com on Friday morning in an exclusive report to VIP subscribers. Join...
247Sports
The Freshman Report: The 2022 Recap (Redshirts)
Now that the 2022 season is in the books it's time to look at look back on how USC's young Trojans i.e. the freshmen fared. This will be a two-part installment as we will overview both the redshirt freshmen and the true freshman. Today we will look at the redshirt freshmen, which did not play a particularly big role this year across the board.
Washington makes big impression on '24 TE Decker DeGraaf following Junior Day
Glendora (Calif.) junior tight end Decker DeGraaf visited Washington for the Huskies big Junior Day over the weekend. DeGraaf is one of the region’s top tight end targets and Washington has been making a strong push for some time now. They offered back in May and DeGraaf was able to visit the UW campus for the first time.
247Sports
