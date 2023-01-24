ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New UCLA '24 OL commit Joshua Glanz breaks down his decision

Chula Vista (Calif.) Eastlake junior offensive lineman Joshua Glanz committed to UCLA earlier today. Glanz took an unofficial visit to Westwood on Saturday and wasted little time in jumping on the offer from the Bruins. “I loved the overall fit at UCLA,” Glanz said. ”UCLA has the perfect combination of...
WATCH: four-star cornerback and USC target Rodrick Pleasant Polynesian Bowl practice highlights

In the above video, check out Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant practice highlights from the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. Pleasant was on Team Mauka and was a very active participant in all of the practice drills. In general the defensive backs didn't do some of the competitive drills you would like to see, like straight one-on-one's against the wide receivers. Most of what we saw from Pleasant when working with his position group was various footwork drills where Pleasant looked very good.
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer

Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
UCLA Gets a Commitment from a 2024 OL Prospect

UCLA received a verbal commitment from a very promising 2024 offensive line prospect, Joshua Glanz from Chula Vista (Calif.) Eastlake. Glanz picked UCLA over offers from Washington, Tennessee, Arizona State, Washington State, Cal, Colorado, Arizona and others. He unofficially visited UCLA this weekend and gave Chip Kelly and offensive line...
Fresno State lands USC transfer linebacker Tuasivi Nomura

The Fresno State Bulldogs have added a Power-5 transfer to the 2023 roster. Former USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura has committed to Fresno State and enrolled into school, multiple sources tell BarkBoard.com. - This news was first broken by BarkBoard.com on Friday morning in an exclusive report to VIP subscribers. Join...
The Freshman Report: The 2022 Recap (Redshirts)

Now that the 2022 season is in the books it's time to look at look back on how USC's young Trojans i.e. the freshmen fared. This will be a two-part installment as we will overview both the redshirt freshmen and the true freshman. Today we will look at the redshirt freshmen, which did not play a particularly big role this year across the board.
LOS ANGELES, CA
