This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Irish Set To Battle Badgers
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame hockey team hosts the Wisconsin Badgers, Jan. 27-28, in a pair of tilts inside Compton Family Ice Arena. Puck drop on Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. start the following night to conclude the season series with the Badgers. Fans are encouraged to stay following Saturday night’s contest for a post-game autograph session with members of the Irish hockey program. Posters for signing will be available, while supplies last.
Game 22 Preview: Irish vs Cards
Game taking place near the 10-year anniversary of the 5-OT game. GAME 22:NOTRE DAME (9-12, 1-9) vs LOUISVILLE (2-18, 0-9) SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Less than two weeks away from the 10-year anniversary of the Notre Dame-Louisville 5-OT game, the two sides will reunite this weekend for a Saturday matinee. The Fighting Irish and Cardinals will tip at Noon ET on ESPN2, with each side hungry for a coveted ACC win. Saturday also marks the annual coaches vs cancer / suits and sneakers game. The Notre Dame coaches will be participating and wearing special UA sneakers for the game.
Irish use masterful defensive performance to bounce Seminoles
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 24 Florida State (18-5, 7-3) arrived to face No. 7 Notre Dame (17-2, 8-1) having not posted fewer than 71 points in any game this season. That is no longer. On Thursday night, the two ranked foes faced off at Purcell Pavilion, and Notre...
Irish #2 Seed at ITA Kickoff Kentucky Regional
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team travels south to Lexington, Kentucky to play ITA Kickoff this weekend. They will be taking on Washington, the #3 seed in the regional, at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 27th for the opening round of play. In the other match, host school Kentucky will line up against Liberty. The winners of both matches will square off on Saturday in the final round with the team ending the weekend 2-0 securing a bid to the ITA National Indoor Championships hosted by the University of Illinois later on in February.
Fencing Looks To Build On Season Success at the 2023 DeCicco Duals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame fencing team kicked off 2023 with a successful trip to the Big Apple and to Philadelphia. The men’s team had a dominating outing when they went 7-3 throughout the entire weekend. The women’s team claimed the St. John’s Invitational title in New York City with a 5-0 winning day. Coming off of their success they are ready to host the 2023 DeCicco Duals.
Irish Picked Fifth; Gaskins and Hanks Named Preseason All-ACC
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2023 preseason Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Preseason All-ACC team as well as the preseason poll Thursday afternoon. The University of Notre Dame was picked to finish fifth in the poll, conducted by the league’s head coaches. Junior Karina Gaskins and senior Leea Hanks each earned a spot on the Preseason All-ACC team of 15 student-athletes.
Notre Dame to honor longtime dive coach Caiming Xie
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Prior to the Friday night session of Notre Dame’s 2023 Tim Welsh Classic, the Irish program will recognize one of its finest. On Friday, former Notre Dame dive coach Caiming Xie will return to South Bend to celebrate his 2020 retirement. The ceremony had previously been postponed for COVID and other reasons but will take place Friday evening around 4:45 p.m.
No. 24 Florida State’s high-octane offense visits No. 7 Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If you’re a big fan of defensive showdowns, this may not be the game for you. On Thursday, the ACC’s top two offenses will clash at Purcell Pavilion as No. 24 Florida State (18-4, 7-2) visits No. 7 Notre Dame (16-2, 7-1). The teams average 85.8 and 79.7 points per game, respectively. The Irish are 11-1 all-time and 4-0 at home against the Seminoles, but earning a victory in the mid-week context will be anything but easy.
Gaskins Named to Top 50 Watch List for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – University of Notre Dame infielder Karina Gaskins, along with 49 others from across the country, has been named to the Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award. The 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year is one of six total selections from the ACC.
