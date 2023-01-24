SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team travels south to Lexington, Kentucky to play ITA Kickoff this weekend. They will be taking on Washington, the #3 seed in the regional, at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 27th for the opening round of play. In the other match, host school Kentucky will line up against Liberty. The winners of both matches will square off on Saturday in the final round with the team ending the weekend 2-0 securing a bid to the ITA National Indoor Championships hosted by the University of Illinois later on in February.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO