Vote for The Fresno Bee prep girls Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Vote for The Fresno Bee Girls Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21.

The 18 high school athletes nominated come from basketball and soccer.

You can vote until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 30. To vote again, hit refresh.

Past winners are Alexis Holland of Washington Union basketball, Taryn Brice of Clovis West soccer, Morgan Trigueiro of Caruthers basketball and Taylor Rombaoa of Clovis East basketball.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com .

Can’t see the survey? You may need to turn off your ad blocker.

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

