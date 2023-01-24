Effective: 2023-01-27 16:08:00 Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST SATURDAY ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH, EAST AND WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan waters. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM ChST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

