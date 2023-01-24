Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Potential Bucs Offensive Coordinator Candidate Hired By Patriots
When the Bucs fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons last week, former Texans head coach and current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’ Brien was named by Pewter Report and others as one potential replacement. You can now take O’ Brien’s name off the board, as he is...
hotnewhiphop.com
Packers Set Aaron Rodgers Trade Price
One AFC team is reportedly very interested. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a difficult season. Overall, they failed to make the playoffs and at times, it felt like Rodgers was done with the Packers organization. After all, he has threatened to leave the team three offseasons in a row.
Tom Brady Reportedly Toured Private School In Notable City
With the Buccaneers' season officially over, Tom Brady is taking care of some personal matters. According to Page Six, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was recently seen touring a private school in Miami for his children. Brady was spotted with one of the school’s administrators ...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach
The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
Patriots Reportedly Zeroing In On Another Coaching Hire
After adding Bill O'Brien back to their staff, the New England Patriots are reportedly looking to bring another familiar face back to the organization. Per the NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Pats have "zeroed in" on adding Adrian Klemm to the staff; who just wrapped up his first season as associate ...
Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver Interviewing For Team's Offensive Coordinator Opening
The Buccaneers will interview Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. McCardell spent two of his 17 NFL seasons with the Bucs, suiting up in Tampa Bay from 2002-03. The second of his two Pro-Bowl seasons came when he ...
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's 'Relationship' Development
Gisele Bundchen and her trainer, Joaquim Valente, continue to be spotted out together. But are they still just friends or are they becoming an item? According to reports, Gisele and Joaquim have a great "relationship" and it's one that is clearly continuing to develop in recent months, following ...
Yardbarker
Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season
The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
1 DeAndre Hopkins Trade Destination Is Likely Ruled Out
The New England Patriots made a big move on Tuesday regarding their coaching staff. They hired Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to lead their offense next season after it struggled mightily this past season. The team only averaged 21 points per game, which is the lowest mark of the Bill ...
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
Patriots projected to get a massive haul in 2023 compensatory picks
The New England Patriots are expected to make out well when it comes to compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Over The Cap’s Nick Korte’s recent compensatory pick projections, the Patriots are expected to be rewarded with three extra picks, including a fourth-round pick for J.C. Jackson, sixth-rounder for Ted Karras and seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden.
Patriots Rumors: Eye-Opening New Details On Jakobi Meyers Injury
On the list of adjectives that can be used to describe Jakobi Meyers, “tough” should be near the top. The Patriots receiver battled through multiple injuries this season, eventually finishing with 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns. In a season loaded with dramatic lows for New England’s offense, Meyers yet again was a shining bright spot. And now we know a bit more about what he dealt with in 2022.
Panthers Make Hire, Trim NFL’s Head-Coaching Vacancy List
The Panthers on Thursday afternoon became the first NFL team to hire a new head coach this offseason. Frank Reich is in line to become the sixth head coach in Carolina franchise history, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and later confirmed by the team. Reich replaces Matt Rhule and interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks, who reportedly interviewed with the organization twice after its 2022 season ended. Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also “really stood out” in Carolina’s search, per Rapoport.
NESN
