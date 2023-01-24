Embracing the spring semester can be difficult in the mountains of Blacksburg when the numbing wind continues to cut through clothes, temperatures consistently drop and snowflakes are not an unusual sight to see as students walk across the Drillfield to classes. Despite the harsh conditions that the town faces during this time of year, a variety of activities to welcome the new season are available to locals, students and anyone who wants to do something out of the ordinary in the New River Valley.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO