AR Lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
4-9-2
(four, nine, two)
Cash 3 Midday
9-8-3
(nine, eight, three)
Cash 4 Evening
8-9-0-9
(eight, nine, zero, nine)
Cash 4 Midday
8-0-8-9
(eight, zero, eight, nine)
Lucky For Life
01-25-28-39-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
05-06-09-22-24
(five, six, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000
