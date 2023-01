TIPP CITY — Increase your core strength by taking a Pilates class this year. Tipp Monroe Community Services can help you do it with functional Pilates. TMCS is offering a six-week Pilates class. This class is for beginners, but all levels are welcome. The class begins on Friday, Jan. 27 and continues through Mar. 3. Classes will be from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Visit www.tmcomservices.org for more information and to register. The cost per session is $62 for Tipp City residents and $64 for non-residents. There is a $12 drop-in fee for each class. Class size is limited so early registration is recommended.

