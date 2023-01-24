ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IL

Waterloo Queen of Hearts jackpot now $1,397,265

By Liz Dowell
 2 days ago

WATERLOO. Mo. — Despite the snowy forecast, the Waterloo Queen of Hearts is still planning on being held. The jackpot is now at $1,397,265. Last Tuesday’s drawing was the four diamonds.

The game is getting close to the jackpot limit. That may happen within the next week or two. Keep checking the Facebook page for updates on when ticket sales will cease.

When this happens, they shall draw until a winner is identified. The gathering will take place at Outsiders, on Market Street in Waterloo.

Queen of Hearts players buy a chance to draw a card. If their number is drawn from the jar, they have the opportunity to draw the Queen of Hearts from a deck of playing cards.

They get the jackpot if they find the queen. If they don’t draw the Queen of Hearts, then the player gets $500, and the jackpot grows even bigger.

Players of the Queen of Hearts card game have the option to purchase more chances to draw a card. The raffle is part of a fundraiser for Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School.

Market Street has been closed in Waterloo on drawing nights to make the area safer and to accommodate the large crowds.

Tickets are sold at the Outsider Tavern on Market Street. You must be at least 21 years old and have a driver’s license number to purchase a $1 ticket. You can buy as many tickets as you want. Ticket sales start at 3:30 p.m., the Queen of Hearts are sold until 6:30 p.m. The drawing is at 7 p.m.

Anyone already registered will be able to continue purchasing tickets each week. They will not allow new people to play.

