951thebull.com
National Thank Your Mentor Day Thursday
Thursday, January 26th is National “Thank Your Mentor Day.”. Charles City City Administrator Steve Diers says that makes it a perfect time to salute Foster Grandparents. If you’re 55-or-older, Diers says you can become a Foster Grandparent. More Foster Grandparents are also needed in New Hampton and it...
kiow.com
Area School Districts Discuss the Student Savings Program
With the passage of a student savings system in Iowa, area districts now must examine the process and if it is beneficial to the district and/or the student. The measure would allot money to the district for the student who resides in the district but chooses not to attend school there. The student would be able to use the funding to attend a private school of their choice. For Lake Mills Community Schools Superintendent Chris Rogne, the effects are not being felt.
KIMT
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
951thebull.com
All Options on Table for Improvements to Lions Field Pool in Charles City
Like a kid in a candy store, the options for improvements and enhancements to the Lions Field swimming pool in Charles City are plentiful. Last fall, JEO Consulting, the firm conducting a study of the pool’s current makeup, told the Park-Rec Board it will take about $1.3 million for the most necessary pool renovations. JEO has since presented possible additions that could also fit in the City’s budget, which City Administrator Steve Diers noted in a recent Board meeting is a must.
algonaradio.com
Two Area Eating Establishments Cited by IDIA
–A pair of North Iowa restaurants have been cited for some unsafe practices following recent visits by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The Capital Dispatch was the first to report the violations found at 26 different restaurants and eating establishments across Iowa that have been announced over the last four weeks.
951thebull.com
Cabin Fever Weekend on Tap In and Around Charles City
You’re invited to get out of the house and shake off the winter doldrums in and around Charles City this weekend. Charles City Chamber and Tourism has brought together a variety of special activities, both indoors and outdoors, for Cabin Fever Weekend running Thursday through Sunday. From floral classes, a Murder Mystery Dinner Party and a Chili Cook-Off to a free kids ice fishing derby, NERF fights. Adult Dungeons & Dragons, Bingo, a free movie matinee and more, there’s something to do for all ages.
951thebull.com
Time to Heal, Move Forward After Charles City School Board Approves Staff Reductions
Staff reductions will be made in the Charles City School District for the 2023-24 school year after they were approved Monday night by the School Board. Faced with a budget shortfall of over $600,000 in state funding next school year due to an enrollment decline this year, the School Board considered multiple scenarios to save the district about $750,000 in total expenses.
951thebull.com
Staff Reductions, Cost Cutting Measures Coming for Charles City School District
Faced with a budget shortfall of over $600,000 in state funding for the 2023-24 school year due to a decline in enrollment, staff reductions will be made in the Charles City School District. About 75 people were in attendance at the Youth Enrichment Center on the Floyd County Fairgrounds Monday...
951thebull.com
Matt Crayne – Twin Ponds Nature Center 01-25-23
Rob Getz spoke with conservationist Matt Crayne at the Twin Ponds Nature Center in Ionia for upcoming events in February and March.
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
News-Medical.net
Wave of rural nursing home closures grows amid staffing crunch
Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she'd lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
951thebull.com
One-Time Floyd County Supervisor Candidate Killed in Rollover Crash
A one-time Floyd County Supervisor candidate has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred at about 2:30 pm Monday afternoon about seven miles northeast of Charles City. 44-year-old Julius Bryant was driving a Ford F350 truck south on Willow Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle due the ice and snow-packed road conditions. The truck then entered the ditch and impacted a creek bank before rolling onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting Bryant from the vehicle.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight
A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
951thebull.com
High School Girls Compete in First-Ever State-Qualifying Tournament
For the first time, high school girls wrestlers will have to compete in a regional tournament in order to qualify for the state tournament. Several area schools will wrestle for a state berth at the Super Regional Friday at Luther College in Decorah. That includes Charles City senior Lilly Luft, who’s gunning for her third state title before she joins the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s wrestling team next fall. She says wrestling calls for a strong state-of-mind.
951thebull.com
Cowboy Poetry, Western Music This Weekend in Lawler
Wanted: Folks interested in rhymin,’ ropin,’ ridin,’ and ready to have fun. John Cuvelier with the Lawler Lions Club says their 17th annual “Cowboy Poetry and Western Music” fundraiser is back this Friday and Saturday night at the Starlite Ballroom in Lawler. Proceeds from this year’s event benefit the Kindness Square all-inclusive playground project in New Hampton.
cbs2iowa.com
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
951thebull.com
Trial for Former Clarksville Police Officer Delayed
The trial for a former Clarksville Police officer facing almost a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor has been delayed. 34-year-old Michael Tobin is accused of showing sexually explicit images and videos from a pending criminal case to a minor under the age of 18 between September of 2021 and February of 2022. The minor reported the illegal activity last March, Tobin was then fired by the City of Clarksville, and he was arrested in September by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DCI.
