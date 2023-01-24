Hello, dear gamer, did you know that you can try out Amazon Luna for free right now? Well, you can. As reported by 9To5Google, Amazon is giving away a two-month free trial of the Luna cloud gaming service to anyone that wishes to give it a chance. Whether you’re sad about the Google Stadia shutdown or you simply wanted to finally see what all the fuss is about with cloud gaming, this is a perfect opportunity to test the technology.

2 DAYS AGO