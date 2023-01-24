Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can revisit this N64 classic tomorrow
GoldenEye 007 was a smash hit back during the days of the N64, and last Fall Rare announced it would be coming to the Xbox (via Xbox Game Pass) as well as Nintendo Switch consoles. This week, Microsoft officially announced that GoldenEye 007 would be dropping on Xbox on January 27 alongside the Switch release. Meaning you now have less than 24 hours before you can revisit this classic N64 shooter that took the world by storm.
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Android Headlines
Check out these official protective cases for Galaxy S23
Yesterday, we reported about a unique clear case for Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 series. The cover featured a ring, LED, and potentially NFC connectivity. But it wasn’t “clear” if the accessory is an official offering from Samsung or a third-party solution. Turns out the Korean firm is readying this unusual case itself. German publication WinFuture has provided more visuals of the new Galaxy S23 cover. The publication has also given us images of a couple of other official protective cases for the new Samsung flagships.
Android Headlines
Honkai: Star Rail will hold its final closed beta next month
Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse is holding the final closed beta for its upcoming game, Honkai: Star Rail in early February, and registration is open right now for anyone who wants to sign up. As with really any other closed beta, registration only gets you a chance to participate and does...
Android Headlines
Ubisoft hands out free GeForce NOW Trial to members
Ubisoft is giving away a free trial of NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. This appears to be an offer going out to anyone that’s a Ubisoft member and has a Ubisoft account. And if you fit into that category, check your email inboxes. Because you should see an email from Ubisoft that contains the offer.
Android Headlines
Nintendo warns Switch owners of potential condensation buildup
Earlier this week Nintendo Support Japan took to Twitter (spotted by Siliconera) to share a warning to all Switch console owners about condensation. According to the tweet, your Nintendo Switch can form condensation if it’s placed in a location where the temperature suddenly changes. Since condensation is moisture, and moisture and electronics don’t usually mix too well, the warning should be a tiny bit concerning.
Android Headlines
Opinion: The Razer Edge couldn't be coming at a better time
Razer officially announced its Edge portable gaming handheld at RazerCon in 2022 and it finally arrives tomorrow, January 26. And it couldn’t be coming at a better time. With consoles like the Switch having been out for years now and really amping up the popularity of portable gaming, and devices like the Steam Deck, as well as portable PCs from brands like AYANEO and GPD releasing within the last year, Razer is coming in with its own vision for portable gaming at a great time.
Android Headlines
Reliable source confirms the arrival of first OnePlus tablet
Yesterday, a tipster said that OnePlus may launch a tablet next month. Well, another tipster now shared similar info. Ishan Agarwal basically confirmed that the very first OnePlus tablet will launch next month, on February 7. The first OnePlus tablet confirmed by reliable source, coming on February 7. The tipster...
Android Headlines
Here your first look at the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus' first tablet
Earlier today, a well-known tipster confirmed that the OnePlus Pad will launch on February 7. It will launch alongside the global variant of the OnePlus 11, during a launch event in India. Now, another tipster partnered up with MySmartPrice to give us the very first proper look at the OnePlus Pad.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11R is also coming next month, here are some details
The OnePlus 11 won’t be the only phone OnePlus will launch next month, the OnePlus 11R is also coming, and some details have just surfaced. The upcoming OnePlus 11R will be a level below the OnePlus 11, but it will include very powerful specs. The OnePlus 11R details have...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 pre-order offers will include free storage upgrade
Samsung will offer a free storage upgrade if you pre-order the Galaxy S23 series, at least in some markets. Ahead of next week’s launch event, the company has updated the fine print on its official business portal for the UK detailing the promotion. It says buyers will get the larger storage variant for the price of the smaller storage variant if they pre-order the phones by February 16th. That essentially also confirms the rumored release date of February 17.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra specifications detailed in new leak
Samsung is gearing up to launch its first-ever “Ultra” branded laptop next week. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be one of the five new Windows laptops the company will unveil during its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, the same event where the Galaxy S23 series will also break cover. Leaks have suggested that it will be a powerful Windows machine worthy of the Ultra name. Detailed specifications of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra have now emerged in a fresh leak to pretty much confirm that.
Android Headlines
You can try out Amazon Luna for free right now
Hello, dear gamer, did you know that you can try out Amazon Luna for free right now? Well, you can. As reported by 9To5Google, Amazon is giving away a two-month free trial of the Luna cloud gaming service to anyone that wishes to give it a chance. Whether you’re sad about the Google Stadia shutdown or you simply wanted to finally see what all the fuss is about with cloud gaming, this is a perfect opportunity to test the technology.
Android Headlines
Key OnePlus 11 specs & pre-order time confirmed by Amazon US
Amazon US has just confirmed some key OnePlus 11 specs, and the phone’s pre-order date. As many of you know, the OnePlus 11 will launch globally on February 7, during an event in New Delhi, India. Amazon US just confirmed key OnePlus 11 specs & pre-order time. Having said...
Android Headlines
Galaxy M51 picks up Samsung's January 2023 update
Samsung‘s 2020 mid-range Galaxy M51 is getting the January 2023 Android security patch. The new security update for the phone is live in a host of Latin American countries, including Peru, Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia, and Panama. The rollout should reach other markets in the coming days. The device wasn’t released in the US, but Samsung did sell it in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Users there can expect to receive this update soon.
Android Headlines
Galaxy M54 5G renders show a massive design shift
Apart from the Galaxy branding, Samsung‘s 2023 smartphones may have one more thing in common. Regardless of the price point or series, every Galaxy smartphone will seemingly feature the same rear camera design. The company recently launched the entry-level Galaxy A14 5G with a camera layout that you’re also getting on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series flagships. Leaked renders have shown the same design for the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G as well. Turns out the Galaxy M54 5G will copy that rear look as well.
