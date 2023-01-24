Read full article on original website
WJCL
Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
wtoc.com
Instructional changes to increase reading comprehension in Effingham Co. schools
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Most school districts across the country returned to full in-person learning at the beginning of this year. But despite a return to the classroom, some are still dealing with the lingering impacts from the pandemic, mainly lost learning. In response, Effingham County has gone back...
wtoc.com
Volunteers help work on dining hall for Fostering Bulloch’s 7th Mile Farm
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Bulloch County continues to expand a retreat where foster kids and their families can go and grow. Step by step, 7th Mile Farm outside Statesboro moves forward with help from people and companies that want to see it move from a dream to reality.
wtoc.com
Cooking with B. Matthew’s
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - B. Matthews was at the forefront of Savannah’s culinary revolution. Opening 20 years ago and helping take the local food scene in a new direction. It is also the Flagship restaurant for the Gaslight Group. William Oglesby is the group’s executive chef. He joined Morning...
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. School District releasing app to keep parents, students informed
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District has a new way to keep parents updated on what’s going on at public schools across the district. It’s a new app with features to view your child’s calendar, get important notifications from the school district and stream school board meetings.
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch School District’s Top Teachers Honored, 2022-23 Teacher of the Year Finalists
Teachers of the Year from across Bulloch County school district’s 15 schools were honored on January 24, during the Teacher of the Year Banquet, sponsored by The Statesboro Herald. Joined by their administrators, family members, and the district’s Central Office and Board of Education leadership, the teachers enjoyed a...
wtoc.com
Read United program helping children in the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire and WTOC are hosting a telethon to help get books in kids hands. It’s all a part of the Read United program. “We want to do everything that we can do to support the children and the families of our four-county region to be successful reading so that they can transition successfully from learning to read to reading to learn so that they can be more successful in life,” United Way of the Coastal Empire President/CEO Brynn Grant said.
Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. commission votes to use grant money to improve roads
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s no secret that Effingham County residents have to wrestle with traffic every day. Thanks to grant money, roads like Old Augusta Road right off of Highway 21 could be getting some improvements that would widen those roads. There are signs of growth all...
wtoc.com
Museum of the Mighty Eighth hosting “Space and the 8th” STEM Family Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force tells the stories of our heroes in the sky. This weekend, they’re inviting families to come learn more about the exploration beyond our sky. “Space and the 8th” STEM Family Day is coming up Saturday.
wtoc.com
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
wtoc.com
‘This will be what does it’: Former Effingham Co. teacher comments on Civil Rights lawsuit
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Civil Rights lawsuit filed against Effingham County Schools does not come as a surprise to a former teacher. In fact, the teacher resigned last year because of how the district handled racial incidents. Clint Tawes works in another district now and part of why...
WJCL
More economic development headed to Bulloch County
STATESBORO, Ga. — More economic development is coming to Bulloch County. It's a big day in Bulloch County as revalyu, a plastic bottle recycling company, announced their plan to build their first-ever plant in the United States in Statesboro. “This is our first venture out of India, in fact,"...
yourislandnews.com
Committee votes to remove first book from Beaufort County Schools
15 of 16 books adressed by committees have been returned in some fashion to school shelves. For the first time, a Book Review Committee has voted to remove a book from the shelves completely in the Beaufort County School District. During the second Beaufort County School District Book Review Committee...
wtoc.com
Developers try again to propose rezoning in Georgetown, development of almost 400 homes
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - Landmark 24 is trying to rezone about 100 acres of land off Wild Heron Rd. to residential. Wednesday night was all about Landmark 24 developers addressing residents’ concerns and reiterating their plans, but the community’s biggest frustrations are traffic, safety and the potential impact on the school system.
wtoc.com
City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
wtoc.com
Savannah women giving smallest kittens a fighting chance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three cat lovers in Savannah have joined forces to help save the lives of kittens who can’t fend for themselves. For these volunteers, it’s a full-time job they love but say they can’t do alone. “You know, even the shelters and stuff, newborn...
