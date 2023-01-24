ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

WJCL

Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Cooking with B. Matthew’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - B. Matthews was at the forefront of Savannah’s culinary revolution. Opening 20 years ago and helping take the local food scene in a new direction. It is also the Flagship restaurant for the Gaslight Group. William Oglesby is the group’s executive chef. He joined Morning...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Read United program helping children in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire and WTOC are hosting a telethon to help get books in kids hands. It’s all a part of the Read United program. “We want to do everything that we can do to support the children and the families of our four-county region to be successful reading so that they can transition successfully from learning to read to reading to learn so that they can be more successful in life,” United Way of the Coastal Empire President/CEO Brynn Grant said.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

More economic development headed to Bulloch County

STATESBORO, Ga. — More economic development is coming to Bulloch County. It's a big day in Bulloch County as revalyu, a plastic bottle recycling company, announced their plan to build their first-ever plant in the United States in Statesboro. “This is our first venture out of India, in fact,"...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Committee votes to remove first book from Beaufort County Schools

15 of 16 books adressed by committees have been returned in some fashion to school shelves. For the first time, a Book Review Committee has voted to remove a book from the shelves completely in the Beaufort County School District. During the second Beaufort County School District Book Review Committee...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah women giving smallest kittens a fighting chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three cat lovers in Savannah have joined forces to help save the lives of kittens who can’t fend for themselves. For these volunteers, it’s a full-time job they love but say they can’t do alone. “You know, even the shelters and stuff, newborn...
SAVANNAH, GA

