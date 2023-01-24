ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota

Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Frosty Fobbe Moves into Buffalo

BUFFALO (WJON News) - A Buffalo resident saw an opportunity in all the snow we’ve had this year. Eric Fobbe has built a nearly 30-foot high, 20-foot wide snowman in his front yard on the South side of Buffalo. Construction took over 40 hours last weekend. While some of...
BUFFALO, MN
Bring Me The News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions

Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
SHAKOPEE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle large fire near Vermillion

VERMILLION, Minn. -- Crews are battling a fire at a farm property near Vermillion.The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said there is no water or fire hydrants in the area of the 17000 block of Emery Avenue. The department said they need to use tender trucks to run a water shuttle to suppress the fire.At the same time, the fire department said crews helped with a working vehicle fire and medical call.This is a developing story, check back for more information.
VERMILLION, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion. Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hutchinson Police: Driver arrested after leading officers in pursuit, striking squad car

HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night following a police pursuit that ended when he allegedly backed into a squad car and his truck caught fire.Hutchinson police say they responded to a driving complaint shortly before 9 p.m. near Highway 15 South. A driver in a Ford F-350 had nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, the complaint said.Police found the driver near the 1300 block of Highway 15 South and initiated a traffic stop, but he evaded the police. During the pursuit, he struck an occupied parked car, police say.Eventually the driver veered into a snowbank, and while trying to get out, struck a squad car twice. His car caught fire, and officers approached the car, ordering him to get out. The man refused, and police say they forcibly removed him.The driver, who is from Brownton, was taken to Hutchinson Health to be evaluated for injures. He was then taken to the McLeod County Jail.
HUTCHINSON, MN
wwisradio.com

Escaped Inmate Back Behind Bars

(Hudson, WI) — An escaped inmate from St. Croix County is back behind bars. The sheriff’s office in Hudson says they found Brian Fern in Washington County, Minnesota yesterday. He walked away from the jail earlier in the day. Deputies say Fern had special privileges and was allowed to leave, but he didn’t come back. New charges are likely coming against Fern.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

