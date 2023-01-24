Read full article on original website
Related
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld Lose It Over Mike Pence Classified Docs: ‘Now We Have to Show Both Sides!’ (Video)
”Do you think he just wanted to be included?“ Gutfeld asked. Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld lost it Tuesday when they learned former Vice President Mike Pence was also joining the classified documents club after aides found a “small number of documents” in his Indiana home.
Meyers Thinks Obama Definitely Won’t Have Any Classified Docs: When He Left Office, He Said ‘F– It, You Can Keep It’ (Video)
As more and more classified documents continue to be found in the homes of sitting and ex-presidents and vice presidents, Seth Meyers is pretty sure there’s one person who definitely won’t have any: President Barack Obama. That’s because, according to the late night host, he probably lost all interest in that job as soon as it ended.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years
WASHINGTON — Karen Judith Briseno Ortiz mailed in her application for a program meant to protect undocumented children from deportation, one day after her twin sister’s application. Her sister was accepted into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but Briseno Ortiz, who grew up in Dallas, was not. Now her application is in limbo […] The post Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops
On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier was having trouble firing his 155 mm howitzer gun. So, he turned to a team of Americans on the other end of his phone line for help.“What do I do?” he asked the U.S. military team member, miles away at a base in southeastern Poland. “What are my options?”Using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms, a rapidly growing group of U.S. and allied troops and contractors are providing real-time maintenance advice — usually speaking through interpreters — to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.In a quick response, the U.S. team...
Comments / 0