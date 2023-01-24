Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Flight attendants reveal how they pick their favorite passengers and it might have to do with the safety demonstration
Flight attendants do have their favorite passengers on board a flight. And all it means is that these passengers get treated better than others. It's not difficult to become one of the favored passengers on a flight and some flight attendants are revealing some of the things they look for as soon as you board a flight.
Phys.org
Special microscope shows different anti-icing strategies of plant leaves
When environmental temperatures go below zero, ice crystals are formed on many leaves of evergreen plants. Nevertheless, they usually survive frost phases unharmed. Using a special cryo-scanning electron microscope, researchers from the Zoological Institute of Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel (CAU) were able to take high-resolution images of icing processes on surfaces of plants native to Germany and Antarctica at the micro- and nanoscales for the first time. In the process, they discovered various tiny structures on the leaf surfaces with which the plants protect themselves against low temperatures.
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
$18 a dozen: how did America’s eggs get absurdly expensive?
Producers blame avian flu for the soaring costs, but one farmers’ group is airing accusations of price-gouging
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
Phys.org
Mandatory business closures drove the economic decline during COVID-19 pandemic: Study
Involuntary business closures have been the leading cause of a massive decline in U.S. GDP during the COVID-19 pandemic, although personal voluntary behaviors to avoid infection also play a role, according to a new study by USC faculty. The multidisciplinary study, which was published in Economic Modelling, estimates that the...
Phys.org
Fraudulent microchip use and compliance issues found on controversial lion farms in the Free State, South Africa
A number of serious management and compliance issues were revealed on lion farms in the Free State province, South Africa, by a joint team of researchers from MONITOR, Blood Lions, and World Animal Protection. Potentially fraudulent activities relating to the use of microchips, operating without valid permits, and incomplete, inconsistent, and unclear record keeping were some of the irregularities found on commercial facilities that keep and trade captive lions and other predators.
Phys.org
Leisure facilities are increasing in Brazil's largest city but are still mainly in high-income areas
An article published in the journal Cities & Health points to important changes to the built environment that encourage physical activity in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city and the center of the largest metropolitan area in the southern hemisphere. The longitudinal study found that the most significant increases between...
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan - letter
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive.
Phys.org
Climate tipping points in Amazon, Tibet 'linked': scientists
Climate extremes in the Amazon rainforest are directly affecting those in the Tibetan Plateau, scientists said Thursday, warning that the Himalayan region crucial for the water security of millions was close to a potentially disastrous "tipping point". Planet-heating pollution from human activities is raising global temperatures and scientists have said...
Remy Cointreau's sales fall less than feared as China offsets U.S. decline
Jan 27 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States.
Phys.org
Human activity has degraded more than a third of the remaining Amazon rainforest, scientists find
The Amazon rainforest has been degraded by a much greater extent than scientists previously believed with more than a third of remaining forest affected by humans, according to a new study published on January 27 in the journal Science. The paper was led by an international team of 35 scientists...
POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding
SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - POSCO Holdings (005490.KS), parent of South Korea's biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year's annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September.
US News and World Report
U.S. Economy Posts Strong Growth in Q4, but With Underlying Weakness
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, but that likely exaggerates the nation's health as a measure of domestic demand rose at its slowest pace in 2-1/2 years, reflecting the impact of higher borrowing costs. The Commerce Department's advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product...
Number of journalists killed worldwide increases dramatically amid war, political instability, report shows
At least 67 journalists died in 2022 and Russia's war with Ukraine was the single biggest contributor, the Committee to Protect Journalists said.
Phys.org
Death and dying: How different cultures deal with grief and mourning
Grief is a universal emotion. It's something we all feel, no matter where we come from or what we've been through. Grief comes for us all and as humans who form close relationships with other people, it's hard to avoid. Studies of grieving brains—be it scans of the brain regions...
UK competition watchdog probes $61 billion Broadcom-VMware deal
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had started the first phase of an investigation into U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc's (AVGO.O) $61 billion acquisition of cloud-computing firm VMware Inc (VMW.N).
Phys.org
Viewpoint: The world's carbon price is a fraction of what we need, because only a fifth of global emissions are priced
At the end of last year, the world's average price to emit one ton of greenhouse gases was around US$5.29 (AU$7.77). For pricing to work as we want—to wean us off fossil fuels—it needs to be around $75 by the end of the decade, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Phys.org
How researchers cracked the mystery of Australia's prehistoric giant eggs
It's a long-running Australian detective story. From the 1980s onwards, researchers found eggshell fragments, and on rare occasions whole eggs, exposed in eroding sand dunes within the country's arid zone (which covers most of Australia's landmass). A proportion of shells matched eggs laid by emus, but the rest belonged to...
