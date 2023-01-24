ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Special microscope shows different anti-icing strategies of plant leaves

When environmental temperatures go below zero, ice crystals are formed on many leaves of evergreen plants. Nevertheless, they usually survive frost phases unharmed. Using a special cryo-scanning electron microscope, researchers from the Zoological Institute of Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel (CAU) were able to take high-resolution images of icing processes on surfaces of plants native to Germany and Antarctica at the micro- and nanoscales for the first time. In the process, they discovered various tiny structures on the leaf surfaces with which the plants protect themselves against low temperatures.
Phys.org

Mandatory business closures drove the economic decline during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Involuntary business closures have been the leading cause of a massive decline in U.S. GDP during the COVID-19 pandemic, although personal voluntary behaviors to avoid infection also play a role, according to a new study by USC faculty. The multidisciplinary study, which was published in Economic Modelling, estimates that the...
Phys.org

Fraudulent microchip use and compliance issues found on controversial lion farms in the Free State, South Africa

A number of serious management and compliance issues were revealed on lion farms in the Free State province, South Africa, by a joint team of researchers from MONITOR, Blood Lions, and World Animal Protection. Potentially fraudulent activities relating to the use of microchips, operating without valid permits, and incomplete, inconsistent, and unclear record keeping were some of the irregularities found on commercial facilities that keep and trade captive lions and other predators.
Phys.org

Climate tipping points in Amazon, Tibet 'linked': scientists

Climate extremes in the Amazon rainforest are directly affecting those in the Tibetan Plateau, scientists said Thursday, warning that the Himalayan region crucial for the water security of millions was close to a potentially disastrous "tipping point". Planet-heating pollution from human activities is raising global temperatures and scientists have said...
Reuters

POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - POSCO Holdings (005490.KS), parent of South Korea's biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year's annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September.
US News and World Report

U.S. Economy Posts Strong Growth in Q4, but With Underlying Weakness

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, but that likely exaggerates the nation's health as a measure of domestic demand rose at its slowest pace in 2-1/2 years, reflecting the impact of higher borrowing costs. The Commerce Department's advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product...
Phys.org

Death and dying: How different cultures deal with grief and mourning

Grief is a universal emotion. It's something we all feel, no matter where we come from or what we've been through. Grief comes for us all and as humans who form close relationships with other people, it's hard to avoid. Studies of grieving brains—be it scans of the brain regions...
Phys.org

How researchers cracked the mystery of Australia's prehistoric giant eggs

It's a long-running Australian detective story. From the 1980s onwards, researchers found eggshell fragments, and on rare occasions whole eggs, exposed in eroding sand dunes within the country's arid zone (which covers most of Australia's landmass). A proportion of shells matched eggs laid by emus, but the rest belonged to...

