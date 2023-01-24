Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Train possibly kills pedestrian at 32nd and H streets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person may have been killed after getting run over by a train tonight near downtown Bakersfield. Police and fire crews responded to a call that someone was hit on the tracks near H and 32nd streets at around 6:30 p.m. A body was seen...
Bakersfield Now
Cleanup underway after 10 railroad cars derailed near Tehachapi
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cleanup is underway in Tehachapi after about 10 Union Pacific railroad cars derailed. A Union Pacific representative said on Saturday, January 21, at around 2 a.m., about 10 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Tehachapi. The representative said no one was hurt. Union Pacific said...
Bakersfield Now
CHP:Teens driving reported stolen vehicle crashes into parked car in northeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (JAN. 26): The California Highway Patrol said the alleged driver of the reported stolen vehicle was arrested and booked. The department said the passenger has not been found. CHP said detectives and investigators from the CHP/Bakersfield Police Department’s Kern County Auto Theft Taskforce, were...
Bakersfield Now
24-year anniversary since Bakersfield snowfall
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, Jan. 25, 2023, marks the 24th anniversary of the last measurable snowfall in Bakersfield. The south valley received 4-6 inches of snow on this date in 1999. It created a rare winter wonderland in Bakersfield. Do you have photos from that snow day? Share...
Bakersfield Now
Kern Health Systems awarded $19 million to address homelessness in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Funds were being awarded to organizations across Kern County who had a comprehensive plan to help the unhoused. Kern Health Systems, the independent public agency that governs Kern Family Health Care, received over $19 million dollars of state Department of Health Care Services incentive funds.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO pays tribute to long-time law enforcement philanthropist
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Marie Dunagan is said to have impacted many here in Kern County. She’s a long-time supporter of law enforcement and has always shown her love in many ways. “She’s arranged for free lunch for our deputies, she arranged for free care packages for...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Bridal Association bridal show: Sparklers
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association is holding its Wedding and Events Bridal Show Sunday, 29th, 2023 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Kyle Brown, the CEO of KWB Entertainment Inc., and Stephen Milinovich from SK Entertainment talked about the sparklers that eventgoers can have at their weddings.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield teachers ask for better pay in BCSD board meeting
BAKERSFIELD, California (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association gathered at a school board meeting Tuesday night. They asked for an increase in pay and better working conditions. Members said the low wages are causing many teachers to not only leave the district, but the field altogether. Hector Figueroa...
Bakersfield Now
City Council approves grants, increased salary for police dispatchers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield City Council tonight approved three grants and increased salary ranges for Bakersfield Police Department dispatchers by nine percent. The following grants were approved:. A $90,000 Community Development Block Grant to the Bakersfield Senior Center, to cover expenses including employee salaries and benefits, professional...
Bakersfield Now
Delano PD: La Preciosa Market store clerk cited for selling alcohol to minors
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department said a store clerk at La Preciosa Market was cited for selling alcohol to minors. According to the Delano Police Department, on Friday, January 20, 2023, agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control along with officers from the Delano Police Department Problem Oriented Policing team cited one clerk at La Preciosa Market, located at 1107 Dover Place, for selling alcohol to minors.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
Bakersfield Now
Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Search for two alleged carjacking suspects, seen heading to Fellows
Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people, seen driving a 2010 Subaru Forrester and a white Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima, both accused of carjacking a person in the Taft area. Both are believed to be heading toward Fellows. KCSO said...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Roosevelt Elementary School
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Police said Ray Zacharie Villa was last seen in the 2300 block of Bank Street, near Roosevelt Elementary School on January 23rd, 2023. Villa is considered at risk...
Bakersfield Now
Readiness hearing postponed for couple accused of killing Orrin & Orson West
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — (UPDATE: 6:40 PM, 1/25/22) The readiness hearing for Trezell and Jacqueline West was pushed back in May, July, October, last Friday and now, Wednesday. "What I was going to do was go ahead and put you in Department 4, Judge Brehmer, for all purposes on...
Bakersfield Now
2 killed in fiery crash near Corcoran
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says two people died in a head-on crash Tuesday evening near 10th and Niles Avenues west of Corcoran. Officers were called just before 7:00 p.m. regarding a crash involving a Ford Escape and Toyota Camry. They say bystanders pulled the driver...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County residents vent anger in Board of Supervisors meeting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It began when board members decided to remove the Kern County Elections Office request to extend their presentation to next month from the consent agenda. The Auditor-Controller-County Clerk said due to recent recount requests, they need more time to put the presentation together. Members of...
Bakersfield Now
Hulu documentary takes aim at crime in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A trailer for a new Hulu documentary is bringing to light homicides and excessive force by law enforcement in Kern County. The documentary shows families who have lost loved ones here and families who have witnessed excessive force from police, and a police officer who collected drugs and then sold them for a profit.
Bakersfield Now
Multiple efforts underway to address growing homelessness in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, California — A county-wide effort is underway this week to help tackle the homeless crisis. The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is holding their annual Point-In-Time Count Wednesday. Volunteers will track the number of people that are experiencing homelessness in the community. BKRHC Executive director Anna Laven told...
Bakersfield Now
Point-In-Time Count surveys homeless in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative held its Point-In-Time count this morning. It's an effort to carry out a 10-year plan to end homelessness. Every year they go in groups to get a snapshot of Kern county's homeless population. Members were at the center from around two in the morning up until 9 a.m. helping pack food, snacks, and other necessities. Volunteers are sent to survey those who are experiencing homelessness and are asked a series of questions. After surveys are completed–the information is shown on a dashboard which monitors gender ratio, pregnancies, veterans, adult, race and where they originally are from.
