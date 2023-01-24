Read full article on original website
Former Youth ChalleNGe Academy cadet moves forward with education without the program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been over a week since two fights broke out at the South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy, injuring 14 cadets and 1 employee. Last week News19 spoke to Cadet Patrick Higgins, who decided to leave the program and was worried about how he could continue his education. Now, he's moving forward with the help of Midlands Tech.
wach.com
Former commissioner Vince Ford to be namesake of new Richland One school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One will honor a former board member a community advocate by naming a new early learning center after him, officials released Wednesday. The name for the Vince Ford Early Learning Center was approved by the school board during Tuesday's meeting, officials said. Ford, who was a Richland One board member for 24 years, and also served as senior vice president of community affairs with Prisma Health, died in late December 2022.
wach.com
"They learn to follow rules again": Rapid Shelter Columbia sees huge success
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The city promised to fight chronic homelessness in the city with a rapid homeless shelter. In just under two months the city opened Rapid Shelter Columbia, a temporary homeless shelter that provides a private space and additional services. Since then they've transitioned three people into...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
Free after school program blends education with athletics for Sumter youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Children living in Sumter’s south side will soon have access to free after school care thanks to a local nonprofit. "It’s been an exciting overwhelming feeling if you will," Junko Allen smiled. "Like I feel so giddy right now." Allen is getting ready to...
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
coladaily.com
Applications open for City of Columbia's 10-week entrepreneurial training program
Entrepreneurs in the Columbia area can sign up for The City of Columbia's Office of Business Opportunities 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture course. The 10-week program will be held in person every Tuesday at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 24 at the Midlands Technical College Northeast Campus. In order to be eligible...
First meeting for new Interim Superintendent of Richland Two
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday marked the first regularly scheduled school board meeting for Richland Two interim superintendent, Nancy Gregory and the first meeting following the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. In the nearly five-hour meeting, the board went over everything from staffing numbers to district funding. Most...
'It can change your whole world': Barber traveling to all 50 states giving free haircuts makes stop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hawai'i resident is traveling across all 50 states giving out free haircuts to anyone who needs one. Irvin Pelton is now stopped in Columbia, which marks his 27th state. "My God, it can change somebody's life," Pelton shared about the power of a haircut. "It...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
City of Columbia to hold public meeting on update of development of Villages of North Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you heard of the Villages of North Columbia? It is a development plan put forth by the City of Columbia to revitalize and reinvent the image of North Columbia while preserving existing single-family neighborhoods. City Councilwoman Tina Herbert represents the North Columbia area in District...
Columbia Star
City of Columbia honors Richland One students and schools at 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Two Richland One students and three schools were honored during the City of Columbia’s 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration January 16. W.J. Keenan High School senior Aniyah Hodges and Dreher High School junior Benjamin Brown were awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship. The award recognizes students who show “exemplary displays of committed service to the tenets of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Aniyah received a $500 scholarship, and Benjamin received a $250 scholarship.
OC Tech among two Orangeburg colleges awarded Department of Education grant to support underserved students
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OC Tech) is one of two colleges in the City of Orangeburg and three in the state to be awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support postsecondary students throughout the country. OC Tech is calling the grant "Race to...
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
wach.com
Crisis in the Classroom: Fight over school choice funding
COLUMBIA, SC — If you choose to send your child to a non-public school, should taxpayers pay for it?. Hundreds of people who rallied at the state capitol Wednesday say yes. People passionate about school choice agree on the importance of education for students and school choice, but how it's funded is.
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
Cassatt Fire Department construction approved by Kershaw County Council
CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County Council met Tuesday evening to discuss and vote on the location of the new Cassatt Fire Station. There's currently a volunteer-based fire station located on Red Church Road, which will soon be closed as the new fire station is in the works down the street on Highway 1, next to the Dollar General.
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
coladaily.com
Looking for a side hustle? The Columbia Fireflies is hosting its annual job fair
The Columbia Fireflies will host a job fair at Segra Park Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. According to officials, the goal is to fill approximately 300 open positions for the 2023 baseball season. “We truly love all of our seasonal and part-time workers who are a...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
