Columbia, SC

wach.com

Former commissioner Vince Ford to be namesake of new Richland One school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One will honor a former board member a community advocate by naming a new early learning center after him, officials released Wednesday. The name for the Vince Ford Early Learning Center was approved by the school board during Tuesday's meeting, officials said. Ford, who was a Richland One board member for 24 years, and also served as senior vice president of community affairs with Prisma Health, died in late December 2022.
wach.com

"They learn to follow rules again": Rapid Shelter Columbia sees huge success

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The city promised to fight chronic homelessness in the city with a rapid homeless shelter. In just under two months the city opened Rapid Shelter Columbia, a temporary homeless shelter that provides a private space and additional services. Since then they've transitioned three people into...
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
WLTX.com

3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
News19 WLTX

First meeting for new Interim Superintendent of Richland Two

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday marked the first regularly scheduled school board meeting for Richland Two interim superintendent, Nancy Gregory and the first meeting following the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. In the nearly five-hour meeting, the board went over everything from staffing numbers to district funding. Most...
Columbia Star

City of Columbia honors Richland One students and schools at 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Two Richland One students and three schools were honored during the City of Columbia’s 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration January 16. W.J. Keenan High School senior Aniyah Hodges and Dreher High School junior Benjamin Brown were awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship. The award recognizes students who show “exemplary displays of committed service to the tenets of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Aniyah received a $500 scholarship, and Benjamin received a $250 scholarship.
wach.com

Crisis in the Classroom: Fight over school choice funding

COLUMBIA, SC — If you choose to send your child to a non-public school, should taxpayers pay for it?. Hundreds of people who rallied at the state capitol Wednesday say yes. People passionate about school choice agree on the importance of education for students and school choice, but how it's funded is.
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

