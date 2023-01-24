ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CBS 42

Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama

One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country

The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
lowndessignal.com

When giants fall, communities mourn together

Grief is hard. It just is. When a loved one dies, individuals mourn the loss, and lean on one another through the pain. Southerners, perhaps people everywhere, are prone to gather for mourning, to share memories, the good and the bad, and tell stories, some funny and others painful. This...
LUVERNE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabamians reacts to parole denying 90% of eligible inmates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Williamson’s brother, Shaid, is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. “We need and encourage him the best I can, but it gets hard,” Williamson said. News the state's parole board did not grant parole to 90% of eligible prisoners last year concerns Williamson....
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama

Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
walls102.com

Florida woman arrested for battery by Slim Jims

A woman in Florida was recently arrested after an attempted shoplifting at a convenience store. The clerk caught her in the act and confronted her. An argument began, and the woman began to hit the clerk with Slim Jims. The clerk was not injured and the woman was picked up on charges of simple assault and theft.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

World War II veteran dies at 101, honored by family and friends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Honoring an Alabama hero: family, friends, veterans and active military gathered today to honor the life of World War II veteran Gabriel Kinney, who passed away recently at the age of 101. Kinney is an army veteran who fought in Burma as one of the Merrill’s...
Alabama State

