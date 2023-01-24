Read full article on original website
WSFA
Twins raised in foster care walk in every state to advocate for changes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Roughly 6,000 kids in Alabama are waiting for a forever home. Some lawmakers want to streamline the state’s adoption process to make that happen quicker. Twins Davon and Tavon Woods are walking 20 miles in every state to remind people that Foster Kids Matter. Alabama...
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
Alabama man admits to stealing $53,000 from Army through false travel claims, bogus timecards
An Alabama man and enlisted Army Reservist pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson. Jared Romine Barton, 39, pleaded guilty before U.S....
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fleeing police - or eluding - is becoming a bigger problem for law enforcement with each passing year. The results can be deadly - and the chaos - wide reaching. Surprisingly, the penalties for this behavior are also light. WTVM News Leader 9 Investigates: police chases...
Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
Could not paying a supervision fee land you back in jail if you're on parole or probation?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Earlier this month, Beth Shelburne, an investigative reporter, journalist and writer based in Birmingham, Alabama tweeted: "People on parole in Alabama have to pay a $40 monthly "supervision fee" to their parole officer or they can be revoked & sent back to prison. Will be doing more reporting on this in 2023."
Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama
One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country
The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
wfxl.com
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
lowndessignal.com
When giants fall, communities mourn together
Grief is hard. It just is. When a loved one dies, individuals mourn the loss, and lean on one another through the pain. Southerners, perhaps people everywhere, are prone to gather for mourning, to share memories, the good and the bad, and tell stories, some funny and others painful. This...
wvtm13.com
Alabamians reacts to parole denying 90% of eligible inmates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Williamson’s brother, Shaid, is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. “We need and encourage him the best I can, but it gets hard,” Williamson said. News the state's parole board did not grant parole to 90% of eligible prisoners last year concerns Williamson....
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
a-z-animals.com
What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama
Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
utv44.com
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
walls102.com
Florida woman arrested for battery by Slim Jims
A woman in Florida was recently arrested after an attempted shoplifting at a convenience store. The clerk caught her in the act and confronted her. An argument began, and the woman began to hit the clerk with Slim Jims. The clerk was not injured and the woman was picked up on charges of simple assault and theft.
Be Careful: You Might Be Breaking an Insane Alabama Law Right Now
I’m here to tell you upfront, I’m not cut out for jail. Reasons why? At the top of the list is that the color orange doesn’t look good on fluffy gals and an uncomfortable bed doesn’t sound that great. So, I’ll continue to be a law-abiding citizen.
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
wbrc.com
World War II veteran dies at 101, honored by family and friends
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Honoring an Alabama hero: family, friends, veterans and active military gathered today to honor the life of World War II veteran Gabriel Kinney, who passed away recently at the age of 101. Kinney is an army veteran who fought in Burma as one of the Merrill’s...
Wisconsin motel evacuated after Alabama man threatens to shoot employees, law enforcement
A man and a woman who refused to leave their room caused a southeastern Wisconsin motel to be evacuated following alleged threats towards employees and law enforcement.
