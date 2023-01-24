Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
MI Dems on gun proposals: ‘make people safe, not take guns away’
LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her State of the State address Wednesday night made three proposals aimed at reducing gun violence. “The time for only thoughts and prayers is over,” the governor said. First: mandating universal background checks. Second: implementing safe storage laws to make...
What words Whitmer did – and didn’t – use in her State of the State speech
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State address was more than 4,200 words. The most common ones were “and,” “to” and “the.”. But after stripping away ancillary words, a handful of themes become noticeable. MLive analyzed every word from the transcript of Whitmer’s...
Washington Examiner
Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights
Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
UPMATTERS
Happy 186th birthday, Michigan: How we traded Toledo for the U.P.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michiganders are celebrating the day their home became the 26th state. On Jan. 26, 1837, an act was signed by Congress admitting Michigan into the union. Of course, Michigan’s statehood was not complete without a little war with Ohio. The Buckeye State had joined...
Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work
Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling
A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision, preventing Michigan’s hourly minimum wage from rising to $13.03 and changing the state’s laws on paid sick leave on Feb. 19. The ruling likely sets up a battle at the Michigan Supreme Court between advocates who pushed for the wage and sick time changes and state attorneys. The panel, consisting of Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray, Michael Kelly and Michael Riordan, ruled the Michigan...
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
Democrats move to repeal Michigan ‘no stricter than federal’ law
LANSING, MI — Newly empowered Democrats in the Michigan Legislature say they plan to repeal a four-year-old law which bars the state from developing administrative rules which are more stringent than most federal counterparts. Republicans passed the law, commonly called no-stricter-than-federal, during the 2018 lame duck session to the...
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
wdet.org
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
Who funded Michigan campaigns? For nearly every legislator, it wasn’t the folks they ran to represent.
When new district maps were finalized at the end of 2021, many incumbent legislators and first-time candidates pivoted to appealing for votes from new communities they hadn’t reached out to in the past. But did legislators rely on the people they hoped to represent to fund their campaigns? According...
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
Gov. Whitmer wants a 'red flag' gun law. Here's what that means
LANSING — Gun safety measures Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for in her State of the State address Wednesday include what is commonly known as a "red flag" law, providing for "extreme risk protection orders." About 20 U.S. states already have such a law, which Whitmer sees as one element in a package of...
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
themanchestermirror.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults, banning gas stove hookups in the city’s new construction is a way to protect the city’s residents. Beside the fact that every new gas line...
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
Comments / 3