Michigan State

MI Dems on gun proposals: ‘make people safe, not take guns away’

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her State of the State address Wednesday night made three proposals aimed at reducing gun violence. “The time for only thoughts and prayers is over,” the governor said. First: mandating universal background checks. Second: implementing safe storage laws to make...
Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights

Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
Happy 186th birthday, Michigan: How we traded Toledo for the U.P.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michiganders are celebrating the day their home became the 26th state. On Jan. 26, 1837, an act was signed by Congress admitting Michigan into the union. Of course, Michigan’s statehood was not complete without a little war with Ohio. The Buckeye State had joined...
Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work

Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling

A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision, preventing Michigan’s hourly minimum wage from rising to $13.03 and changing the state’s laws on paid sick leave on Feb. 19. The ruling likely sets up a battle at the Michigan Supreme Court between advocates who pushed for the wage and sick time changes and state attorneys.  The panel, consisting of Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray, Michael Kelly and Michael Riordan, ruled the Michigan...
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America

Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know

Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
