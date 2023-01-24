ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennDOT places restrictions on roads for winter storm

By Bill Shannon
 2 days ago

(WTAJ) — Ahead of the snowy weather and cold temperatures moving across Pennsylvania Wednesday, restrictions on the roadways will be put in place.

While PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be actively pre-salting roadways, it’s not guaranteed to stop icy or slick spots. With freezing temperatures, a road that looks wet could be a sheet of ice. Extra caution should be used when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

TIPS AND TRICKS: What to do if your vehicle loses traction on wintry roads

ROAD RESTRICTIONS:

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: (Speed limits are reduced to 45mph)

  • Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180
  • I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New Stanton to Breezewood
  • The entire length of I-99
  • Interstate 70 from PA Turnpike to Maryland state line

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • I-80 from I-180 to the New Jersey border
  • I-81 from I-78 to the New York border
  • I-84, entire length
  • I-380, entire length
  • I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81 Clarks Summit
KEEP UP TO DATE: Latest WInter Weather Forecast

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
  • Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches
  • Motorcycles
Photo via 511PA.com as of 7 a.m. on Jan. 25

Restrictions can also be found via the 511PA website where motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts.

511PA is also available as an app for iPhone and Android, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Be sure to keep up to date with this winter storm on-air and online with WTAJ.

