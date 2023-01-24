Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Kids regularly run away from Kansas foster homes. Some have died. The state hopes to improve
TOPEKA, Kansas — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi truck near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for...
kggfradio.com
New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville
A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Sarah Eckles
Sarah Eugenia Wesner Eckles, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on January 22, 2023. Sally was born November 23, 1939, to Ermal and Hulon Albright Wesner in Ida, Louisiana. She attended college at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, the...
eurekaherald.com
Placed At Annual Eureka Invitational
Three West Elk Patriots claimed hardware at Eureka last Saturday, January 21. Patriot Creyo Koop went undefeated at the tournament, improving his record to 27-1, and claiming championship honors in the 165-pound weight class. He was also voted as Outstanding Male Wrestler by coaching staff and recorded the most pins ...
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
WIBW
One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on US-400 highway, about two miles west of Parsons. According to the Kansas Highway...
sentineltimes.com
Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Baxter Springs
Baxter Springs, Kansas - On 1/23/23 Cherokee County Communications received a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, reference to a subject that had multiple warrants out of their county and was possibly in Baxter Springs. The offender was a juvenile who had warrants out of Henry County Georgia for Felony Murder, Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, Felony Theft, and multiple traffic charges. Information was obtained that led officers to believe the juvenile suspect was in a residence located at 1332 Park in Baxter Springs.
KSNT
More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
KSNT
A round of overnight snow may bring a few slick spots by morning
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through 9:00am Wednesday morning. Precipitation spreads in as a storm system passes south of the region with the heaviest band of snowfall farther to the south, as well. With the colder temperatures overnight, this does look to be a mostly snow event and we could get a light accumulation around 1″ from near the Turnpike from Emporia to Topeka with slightly higher amounts closer to I-35. As of right now, a general 1-3″ of snow will be possible for the southeastern half of the area, with locally higher amounts possible south and east of I-35.
eurekaherald.com
Eureka High School Winter Royalty To Be Crowned This Friday, January 27
This Friday evening, the 2023 Eureka Junior Senior High School Winter Royalty will be crowned during the halftime of the boys’ basketball game against the Fredonia Yellowjackets. Students in grades nine through twelve recently selected the following senior students as the 2023 Winter Royalty Court, for Queen: Laikyn Turner, Emily ...
eurekaherald.com
Mandy Nacole Lamphier
Mandy Nacole Lamphier, 45, died on Friday, January 13, 2023. She worked her way through the ranks at Textron Aviation serving as an Engineering Manager. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree. She is survived by her children, Ethan, Elsie, and Eli; her mother, Connie Tharp; her...
Pittsburg hotel demand hits new high
PITTSBURG, KS - Pittsburg area hotel room demand returns to pre-pandemic trends, hitting a record high.
fortscott.biz
Two Infrastructure Issues Affected Fort Scott Yesterday
Fort Scottians experienced a couple of infrastructure problems on Jan. 23. There was a power outage. “From what we are hearing from Evergy (the electric utility)it was an outage in a substation,” Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager said. “They did a great job getting the problem located and solved in a timely manner and we appreciate this.”
eurekaherald.com
Eureka Music Club
The Eureka Music Club met January 9, at the Christ Lutheran Church with 12 members present. Co-President Sheri Hall conducted the business meeting. Carla Cook and Robin Himes served as hostesses with Sheryl Moody and Rise Russin presenting the January program.The themes for the January program were celebrations which included ...
fourstateshomepage.com
Woman attacked in Pittsburg home invasion
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is arrested after Pittsburg Police said he forced his way into a woman’s home where he attacked the resident and took her belongings. A call for a robbery sent officers with PPD to an address in the 900 block of E. 8th St. Sunday evening. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, told authorities a man broke into her home, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her cell phone before running off. First responders treated the woman for her injuries while investigators began their search.
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Robbery Arrest
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:36 p.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to an address in the 900 block of East 8th Street for a robbery which had just occurred. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the 62-year-old female victim. The victim reported to officers that a male subject had just forced his way inside her residence, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her phone before fleeing from the residence. Crawford County EMS was called to the residence to assess the victim’s injuries.
sentineltimes.com
Armed Suspect Deceased After Firing at Law Enforcement
Just after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2022, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched southeast of Crestline after receiving a call about a man pointing a firearm at residents. Deputies responded to the area and located the suspect driving a truck. When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, he...
