WKYC

DeWine, Husted announce plan to eliminate sections of Ohio Administrative Code

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Outdated sections, duplicative provisions and unnecessary requirements in the Ohio Administrative Code will be eliminated under a new plan announced by Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted on Thursday. The sections that will be cut out account for nearly one-third of the OAC, according...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Householder 'sold the statehouse,' prosecutor says

Federal prosecutors say Larry Householder and Matt Borges participated in a $61 million bribery scheme to get Householder elected speaker and pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout law. On this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss the opening of the...
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations

The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Former Northeast Ohio US Rep. Tim Ryan joins clean energy nonprofit seeking to expand natural gas use

WASHINGTON — Former Northeast Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has landed his first post-congressional job. The nonprofit organization Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future announced Thursday that Ryan will be joining its leadership council. The group advocates for expanding the use of natural gas in order to cut CO2 emissions and fight climate change, and the longtime Democrat appears to see the opportunity as being in line with his centrist, "working class" politics.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc

Usually a procedural afterthought, the Ohio House approved a new rules package Tuesday over the bitter objections of right-wing lawmakers. The provisions lay out the ground rules for the coming session. Republicans who backed Rep. Derek Merrin for speaker argue they were locked out of the process. Rejected rules included allowing guns on the floor, […] The post Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters. Before casting their ballots in the May 2023 primary election, Stephanie Penrose with the Trumbull...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Senate bill would prohibit state fund investments for environmental, social or environmental purposes: Capitol Letter

Impact investing: A new bill in the Ohio Senate would prohibit the state’s five pension funds – as well as funds maintained by colleges and universities and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation fund – from investing with environmental, social or corporate governance policies as primary goals. A spokesman for Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman called E.S.G. a “well-funded effort by foreign extremists to force dangerous globalist platforms into corporate boardrooms with a goal of undermining sound fiscal policies and the American economy.” None of the funds affected by Senate Bill 6 are involved in E.S.G. investing, which conservative politicians across the country are targeting, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority

A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
