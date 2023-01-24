Read full article on original website
Public records contradict claims by Larry Householder’s lawyers in his corruption trial: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lawyers for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder say he did not benefit almost $500,000 for his participation in this illicit bribery scheme, but rather the money was a loan from Jeff Longstreth, a former top political aide. We’re talking about the defense -- and the public records...
FirstEnergy executive says subsidiary bled cash before alleged Ohio speaker bribes
CINCINNATI — An arm of FirstEnergy Corp. was "bleeding cash" as it explored options for the two aging nuclear plants eventually rescued by Ohio House legislation that federal prosecutors say former Speaker Larry Householder championed in exchange for corporate bribes, a utility executive testified Tuesday. Steven Staub, the company's...
Four names in play as Ohio’s next utility regulator; DeWine to choose finalist
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A state panel sent Gov. Mike DeWine a short list of four candidates from whom the governor will choose the next commissioner on Ohio’s scandal-plagued public utility regulatory body. The list includes two state Democratic lawmakers, one Democratic attorney who works for a company focused...
DeWine, Husted announce plan to eliminate sections of Ohio Administrative Code
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Outdated sections, duplicative provisions and unnecessary requirements in the Ohio Administrative Code will be eliminated under a new plan announced by Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted on Thursday. The sections that will be cut out account for nearly one-third of the OAC, according...
Householder 'sold the statehouse,' prosecutor says
Federal prosecutors say Larry Householder and Matt Borges participated in a $61 million bribery scheme to get Householder elected speaker and pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout law. On this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss the opening of the...
Guest Commentary: Republicans Falsely Created Mistrust in Elections and Use That to Justify Attacking Voters
"Massively changing how elections are administered and how Ohioans can access their most fundamental American right to vote for no good reason isn’t progress; it’s a sham."
The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws
Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations
The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
Prosecutor: Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder ‘sold the statehouse’ and ‘ripped off’ voters
By Paula Christian WCPO.com A federal prosecutor said
Former Northeast Ohio US Rep. Tim Ryan joins clean energy nonprofit seeking to expand natural gas use
WASHINGTON — Former Northeast Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has landed his first post-congressional job. The nonprofit organization Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future announced Thursday that Ryan will be joining its leadership council. The group advocates for expanding the use of natural gas in order to cut CO2 emissions and fight climate change, and the longtime Democrat appears to see the opportunity as being in line with his centrist, "working class" politics.
New photo ID law intended to limit voter fraud may impact Ohio veterans, others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Ohio law that will require a government-authorized photo ID to vote in person may make it more difficult, and possibly even prevent some Ohioans from voting. House Bill 458, a bill that modifies voter ID laws and absentee voting, received Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on...
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc
Usually a procedural afterthought, the Ohio House approved a new rules package Tuesday over the bitter objections of right-wing lawmakers. The provisions lay out the ground rules for the coming session. Republicans who backed Rep. Derek Merrin for speaker argue they were locked out of the process. Rejected rules included allowing guns on the floor, […] The post Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FBI: Tip from unnamed 'concerned individual' led to Householder trial
Larry Householder and former GOP chair Matt Borges are facing a jury trial together, both accused of racketeering conspiracy, a charge more often associated with organized crime bosses.
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters. Before casting their ballots in the May 2023 primary election, Stephanie Penrose with the Trumbull...
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
Ohio Senate bill would prohibit state fund investments for environmental, social or environmental purposes: Capitol Letter
Impact investing: A new bill in the Ohio Senate would prohibit the state’s five pension funds – as well as funds maintained by colleges and universities and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation fund – from investing with environmental, social or corporate governance policies as primary goals. A spokesman for Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman called E.S.G. a “well-funded effort by foreign extremists to force dangerous globalist platforms into corporate boardrooms with a goal of undermining sound fiscal policies and the American economy.” None of the funds affected by Senate Bill 6 are involved in E.S.G. investing, which conservative politicians across the country are targeting, Laura Hancock reports.
Ohio House GOP still squabbling after 'chaos' erupts on chamber floor
After the past few contentious years in Ohio, it's not uncommon to see a scuffle on the House floor. What isn't common is that a public fight took place between members of the same party.
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
