Reparations for slavery. Environmental justice. Reproductive justice. Students, faculty, staff and the general public are invited to engage with these urgent topics and more throughout the spring semester thanks to the Syracuse University Humanities Center’s Syracuse Symposium. The lineup of events, which includes film screenings, lectures, concerts, exhibits, workshops and more, takes up this year’s theme of “repair.” Each program encourages participants to consider whether and when “repair” is possible, and how repair can help lead us to a more just world.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO