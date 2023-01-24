ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

scitechdaily.com

Brain Markers of ADHD Identified in Children’s MRI Scans

Researchers analyzing the data from MRI exams on nearly 8,000 children have identified biomarkers of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a possible role for neuroimaging machine learning to help with the diagnosis, treatment planning, and surveillance of the disorder. The results of the new study were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
CONNECTICUT STATE
MedicalXpress

Study comparing early interventions for sepsis shows patients have identical outcomes

Vanderbilt University Medical Center had a leading role in a large national study designed to compare two early interventions in the treatment of patients with sepsis, the body's severe response to an uncontrolled infection. Sepsis can cause dangerously low blood pressure, which is typically treated with intravenous (IV) fluids and/or...
raps.org

Califf: Current evidence generation system in clinical research needs an overhaul

Clinical research in the US needs an overhaul to better optimize health outcomes in a way that matches advances in biomedical science, according to a recent perspective authored by US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf, published in Clinical Trials journal. “Biomedical science and technology are undergoing a...
MedicalXpress

New research paper supports using microbiome data to develop potential probiotic therapies

In a new paper published by the journal Gastroenterology, researchers from University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, review studies about the microbiome's role in disease and health, and discuss tactics for developing probiotics to modulate the microbiome through leveraging microbiome data. They illustrate these tactics by using Crohn's disease (CD) as an example.
Futurity

Blood test tracks osteoarthritis progression more accurately

A new blood test that can identify progression of osteoarthritis in the knee is more accurate than current methods, researchers report. It could provide an important tool to advance research and speed discovery of new therapies. The test relies on a biomarker and fills an important void in medical research...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
New Jersey 101.5

Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk

Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
ScienceAlert

Lab-Grown Retinas to Restore Vision Are a Step Closer to Human Trials

Scientists from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the US have coaxed light-sensitive eye cells grown in a lab to reconnect after separation, an important step for transplantation into patients to treat various eye diseases. Working together, these photoreceptor cells combine with other cells to form the retina; a thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye responsible for transforming wavelengths of light into signals the brain interprets as vision. It's been a goal of researchers to grow retinal cells outside the body and use them to replace dead or dysfunctional tissues inside the eye. In 2014, the researchers generated organoids (cell...
msn.com

5 Stomach Conditions Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease

If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
MedicalXpress

COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations

The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress

Personalized brain modeling technique may lead to breakthroughs in clinical epilepsy trial

Researchers of the Human Brain Project (HBP) have published a new study in Science Translational Medicine presenting advanced brain modeling methods for epilepsy clinical care. The article, which is featured on this week's cover of the journal, describes the methodology used in the EPINOV clinical trial (Improving Epilepsy surgery management and progNOsis using Virtual brain technology).
MedicalXpress

Malfunctioning mitochondria at the heart of many cardiovascular diseases

Many cardiovascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis, or "hardening of the arteries," correlate to mitochondrial dysfunction and endothelial impairment in the tissues of the heart and blood vessels. Despite a significant improvement in therapies to treat cardiovascular disease, there is an unmet need to investigate mitochondria as a therapeutic target. A...
Bashar Salame

An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity

For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.
The Independent

What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications

Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
Reuters

U.S. CDC still looking at potential stroke risk from Pfizer bivalent COVID shot

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New data from one U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) database shows a possible stroke risk link for older adults who received an updated Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 booster shot, but the signal is weaker than what the agency had flagged earlier in January, health officials said on Thursday.

