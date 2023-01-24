Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
scitechdaily.com
Brain Markers of ADHD Identified in Children’s MRI Scans
Researchers analyzing the data from MRI exams on nearly 8,000 children have identified biomarkers of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a possible role for neuroimaging machine learning to help with the diagnosis, treatment planning, and surveillance of the disorder. The results of the new study were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
MedicalXpress
Study comparing early interventions for sepsis shows patients have identical outcomes
Vanderbilt University Medical Center had a leading role in a large national study designed to compare two early interventions in the treatment of patients with sepsis, the body's severe response to an uncontrolled infection. Sepsis can cause dangerously low blood pressure, which is typically treated with intravenous (IV) fluids and/or...
raps.org
Califf: Current evidence generation system in clinical research needs an overhaul
Clinical research in the US needs an overhaul to better optimize health outcomes in a way that matches advances in biomedical science, according to a recent perspective authored by US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf, published in Clinical Trials journal. “Biomedical science and technology are undergoing a...
MedicalXpress
New research paper supports using microbiome data to develop potential probiotic therapies
In a new paper published by the journal Gastroenterology, researchers from University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, review studies about the microbiome's role in disease and health, and discuss tactics for developing probiotics to modulate the microbiome through leveraging microbiome data. They illustrate these tactics by using Crohn's disease (CD) as an example.
Futurity
Blood test tracks osteoarthritis progression more accurately
A new blood test that can identify progression of osteoarthritis in the knee is more accurate than current methods, researchers report. It could provide an important tool to advance research and speed discovery of new therapies. The test relies on a biomarker and fills an important void in medical research...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Lab-Grown Retinas to Restore Vision Are a Step Closer to Human Trials
Scientists from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the US have coaxed light-sensitive eye cells grown in a lab to reconnect after separation, an important step for transplantation into patients to treat various eye diseases. Working together, these photoreceptor cells combine with other cells to form the retina; a thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye responsible for transforming wavelengths of light into signals the brain interprets as vision. It's been a goal of researchers to grow retinal cells outside the body and use them to replace dead or dysfunctional tissues inside the eye. In 2014, the researchers generated organoids (cell...
msn.com
5 Stomach Conditions Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease
If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
Medical experts divided on whether 2nd FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug provides a benefit
The Food Drug and Administration recently approved a drug that may help patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s by slowing down the progression of the disease. In clinical trials, the drug called lecanemab reduced the rate of cognitive decline among participants. But doctors and health experts are divided...
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
MedicalXpress
COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
Personalized brain modeling technique may lead to breakthroughs in clinical epilepsy trial
Researchers of the Human Brain Project (HBP) have published a new study in Science Translational Medicine presenting advanced brain modeling methods for epilepsy clinical care. The article, which is featured on this week's cover of the journal, describes the methodology used in the EPINOV clinical trial (Improving Epilepsy surgery management and progNOsis using Virtual brain technology).
MedicalXpress
Malfunctioning mitochondria at the heart of many cardiovascular diseases
Many cardiovascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis, or "hardening of the arteries," correlate to mitochondrial dysfunction and endothelial impairment in the tissues of the heart and blood vessels. Despite a significant improvement in therapies to treat cardiovascular disease, there is an unmet need to investigate mitochondria as a therapeutic target. A...
An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity
For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.
MedicalXpress
Nanofiber-hydrogel loaded with stem cells shows success treating severe complication of Crohn's disease
In a new study using a rat model of Crohn's disease, a biodegradable hydrogel composite loaded with stem cells, developed by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, in a collaborative effort with the Whiting School of Engineering, has shown significant success in treating perianal fistulas (PAF)—one of the many complications of Crohn's disease.
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
U.S. CDC still looking at potential stroke risk from Pfizer bivalent COVID shot
Jan 26 (Reuters) - New data from one U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) database shows a possible stroke risk link for older adults who received an updated Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 booster shot, but the signal is weaker than what the agency had flagged earlier in January, health officials said on Thursday.
MedicalXpress
Study shows missed nursing care is a key factor in adverse outcomes for very low birthweight infants
Sometimes hospital staff nurses cannot provide required care due to time constraints. This reality can contribute to potentially dire outcomes for very low birthweight (VLBW) infants, who weigh less than 3.3 lbs. at birth. These newborns depend on the nurse for survival. Missed nursing care is likely clinically relevant to...
Mysterious 'Zone of Uncertainty' Inside The Brain Reveals a Surprise
Our brains do a fantastic job of acting as master control centers for our sacks of flesh if you stop and think about it – which again will call on your brain. Now researchers have discovered more about how the brain fixes long-term memories in its storage slots. The...
Comments / 0