Read full article on original website
Related
It’s About To Get Way Cheaper To Visit Disney Parks
The “happiest place on earth” has announced some upcoming changes in its pricing policies around its parks, including Disneyland and Disney World, that will make families happy. Because although new prices are usually bad for Disney fans, this round of changes is a bit different. As a result, visiting Disney will get cheaper. Here’s what you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Classic Disney Tradition Has Been SUSPENDED
We’ve got big news coming out of Disneyland. Back in June 2022, Disneyland’s All-American College Band finally returned for the first time after the 2020 pandemic closure. If you’re a big fan of seeing this band perform in the park, we’ve got some bad news. Disney...
disneyfanatic.com
“TERRIBLE”: Fans Frustrated at Parents Ruining Disney Experience
Disney adults are making their voices known again, exclaiming their frustration at parents bringing infants to Disney Parks. Disney adults have been in the news time and again for a variety of reasons. Many times, fellow Disney fans on the internet call them out for what they perceive to be unnecessary behavior, other times, it’s because they share either magical happenings at the Parks or, conversely, less happy occurrences.
'Disney' Park Worker's Over-the-Top Way of Scanning Tickets Is Making People Smile
This dude is a total legend.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
Wife's Content Reaction to the Food at 'Olive Garden' Is a Total Mood
Everyone who eats there feels this way.
wegotthiscovered.com
A calamitous bomb destined to lose $150 million eyes a shock box office upset over ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Even though Damien Chazelle’s Babylon has already secured its status as the biggest box office bomb of 2022, the commercial disaster and pretentious ode to Hollywood excess is still playing in theaters around the world. Predicted to need at least $250 million in ticket sales to break even, the...
37 Years Later, This "Unfilmable" Family Story Has Become A Fantastic Movie
In 2023, Don DeLillo’s postmodern family drama White Noise feels shockingly more realistic than it did in 1985 when the book was published. January 21, 2023, marks exactly thirty-seven years since the novel was released, and it’s still amazing. From its critique of pervasive consumerism and the rise of dangerous prescription medications to its pointed attack on nostalgia, White Noise, arguably, has more to say about the events of the past two decades than it did about the 1980s. Usually, when something like this happens with a great novel, we tend to say it's “timeless.” But, when it comes to movie adaptations, an ambitious, and multilayered text like White Noise is called something else — “unfilmable.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Insane ‘Quantumania’ twist would finally explain the MCU’s oldest mystery as ‘Fantastic Four’ just might right a 20-year wrong
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to live up to its name by doing some pretty crazy things, but this wild theory might just be too bonkers to actually be made MCU canon, even though it would actually explain something we’ve been wondering about practically since the franchise began. Meanwhile, the fab foursome themselves might still be a mystery, but the latest word on the street may have revealed that Matt Shakman’s Marvel film could finally help heal some very old wounds with its choice of villain. Let’s dig in…
OG Power Rangers Netflix Reunion Special: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More
Taking care of business! Thirty years after The Power Rangers materialized into our lives, the original crew is coming back with a modern twist — a Netflix special. The new special will celebrate the three-decades-long legacy of the unlikely crew of superheroes, and there will be more than a few familiar faces, including the original Power Rangers cast members most of us remember from the ‘90s. Here’s what you need to know.
AOL Corp
Teachers, nurses and contractors love this electric lunch box — on sale for $29
Now that people are back at the office, we have renewed that age-old problem of figuring out what to eat for lunch. As adults, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich doesn't quite cut it. And a salad when it's 35℉? Fuhgeddaboudit. We need hot food on a cold day, and Amazon has just the solution: the Xinzokyc Electric Lunch Box — and right now, you can get it on sale!
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Dazzling Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV gets a significant price cut at Best Buy
Samsung's vehement refusal to make OLED TVs in favour of QLED panels ended last year when it launched the S95B, a high-end smart TV that leveraged the company's QD-OLED technology. The panels have been well-received by gamers and enthusiasts alike for their impeccable contrast ratio and deep blacks. Those looking to snag the Samsung S95B can now grab one at a hefty discount.
How to Watch Godzilla Movies in Order
Monster fights are immortal. Although Godzilla vs. Kong came out in 2021, watching giant monsters wrestling around while knocking down buildings is (usually) fun for the whole family. Godzilla is of particular interest to children, but a lot has happened with the big G over the course of six decades. 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong was the 33rd Godzilla produced after his last meeting with the massive ape from Skull Island. That’s a lot of Godzilla movies to keep straight, right? So, how many Godzilla movies are there? In what order should you watch Godzilla movies? Where can you watch the first Godzilla movie? Are all the Godzilla movies on HBO Max?
wegotthiscovered.com
Jenna Ortega stuns ‘Wednesday’ fans with white negligee selfie
After the overwhelming success of Netflix’s Wednesday, fans are now completely devoted and interested in all things involving star Jenna Ortega – which now includes a recently posted selfie that has garnered tons of attention and has the entire internet buzzing. And if MCU superstar Brie Larson’s band of selfies were popular, then Ortega’s latest eye-popping addition is bound to shatter the internet completely.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
BHG
Pistachio Martinis Might Be 2023’s Breakout Cocktail—Learn How to Make One
Ever since Ina Garten’s supersized cosmo made its glorious debut on Instagram in April 2020, the drink du jour has been changing about as rapidly as the latest TikTok food trend. Just like butter boards leapt to butter candles, espresso martinis are so 2022, according to online searches. We’re predicting the drink of 2023—or at least the first portion of it—will be the pistachio martini.
Album: Release Date, And Every Single Track, Explained
Bluey is known for many great things. But sometimes the music is overlooked. That said, a new album of Bluey music is coming on April 21, 2023, and a new single — “Dance Mode” — has just dropped. And there’s so much to know about it! The new album —Bluey: Dance Mode! — is actually the second soundtrack record ever. The first, released in 2021, was the aptly titled Bluey: The Album, which took the number one spot on the US Kids Billboards charts, something it already accomplished in Australia only a wee bit earlier.
The Latest 'Limited Edition' Oreo Is Actually The Best Oreo Yet
There are two types of people in the world: those who like double-stuffed Oreos and those who are very used to being wrong. The combination of chocolatey cookie with a double dose of crème is really hard to beat. What’s a better cookie? It’s easy to say that only Oreo could outdo the Oreo. And that’s exactly what they’ve done with their latest “Limited Edition” Oreo.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix slaps fantasy fanatics square in the face by renewing a show nobody ever talks about
If you’ve been on the internet for more than a minute or two recently, you’ll be keenly aware that Netflix is doing its best to piss off subscribers by canceling a massive number of fantasy shows, and then pretending they were never popular in the first place. It...
Fatherly
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0