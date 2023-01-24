Ayden Wayne Ethridge was born on January 16, 2001 at Chanute, Kansas to Travis Wayne Ethridge and Jill Ranee Gillett. Ayden passed away on January 16, 2023 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City. Ayden’s early years were in Chanute, Kansas moving to Fredonia, Kansas in first grade. Ayden played trombone in the band at Fredonia Jr. and Sr. High School, played football and ran cross country, loved Quiz Bowl and Dungeons and Dragons Club. Ayden was quick to make friends, lived life to the fullest with a loving heart and kind soul, capturing an audience everywhere he went. On February 16, 2016, Ayden received a heart transplant. Ayden was joined by his heart donor Jenna Michelle Lindsten Schmidt. Ayden’s transplant and miracle brought many to understand organ transplant and gifted the world with the love only organ donation can create.

