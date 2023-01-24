Read full article on original website
Ayden Wayne Ethridge (Alexis ethridge)
Ayden Wayne Ethridge was born on January 16, 2001 at Chanute, Kansas to Travis Wayne Ethridge and Jill Ranee Gillett. Ayden passed away on January 16, 2023 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City. Ayden’s early years were in Chanute, Kansas moving to Fredonia, Kansas in first grade. Ayden played trombone in the band at Fredonia Jr. and Sr. High School, played football and ran cross country, loved Quiz Bowl and Dungeons and Dragons Club. Ayden was quick to make friends, lived life to the fullest with a loving heart and kind soul, capturing an audience everywhere he went. On February 16, 2016, Ayden received a heart transplant. Ayden was joined by his heart donor Jenna Michelle Lindsten Schmidt. Ayden’s transplant and miracle brought many to understand organ transplant and gifted the world with the love only organ donation can create.
Placed At Annual Eureka Invitational
Three West Elk Patriots claimed hardware at Eureka last Saturday, January 21. Patriot Creyo Koop went undefeated at the tournament, improving his record to 27-1, and claiming championship honors in the 165-pound weight class. He was also voted as Outstanding Male Wrestler by coaching staff and recorded the most pins ...
Eureka High School Winter Royalty To Be Crowned This Friday, January 27
This Friday evening, the 2023 Eureka Junior Senior High School Winter Royalty will be crowned during the halftime of the boys’ basketball game against the Fredonia Yellowjackets. Students in grades nine through twelve recently selected the following senior students as the 2023 Winter Royalty Court, for Queen: Laikyn Turner, Emily ...
JH Tornadoes Claimed Clean Sweep At Home Over Yellowjackets
JH Tornado Basketball Split Wins With Bluestem LionsThe Eureka Junior High Tornadoes defended their home court last week when they faced Fredonia Thursday, January 19 and the Bluestem Lions on Monday, January 16. The Tornadoes claimed 6 of the 8 wins, with their only loss for the week being an ...
Commissioners Received Update On Mapping Of County Roads
Emergency Management Director Levi Vinson provided Greenwood County Commissioners with an update on the county road mapping process during their regular meeting on Monday, January 23, sharing that the project of outlining/documenting road responsibilities had not been completed yet.Vinson told commissioners that he sat down with Road and Bridge Supervisor ...
