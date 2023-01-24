Read full article on original website
eurekaherald.com
Eureka High School Winter Royalty To Be Crowned This Friday, January 27
This Friday evening, the 2023 Eureka Junior Senior High School Winter Royalty will be crowned during the halftime of the boys’ basketball game against the Fredonia Yellowjackets. Students in grades nine through twelve recently selected the following senior students as the 2023 Winter Royalty Court, for Queen: Laikyn Turner, Emily ...
eurekaherald.com
JH Tornadoes Claimed Clean Sweep At Home Over Yellowjackets
JH Tornado Basketball Split Wins With Bluestem LionsThe Eureka Junior High Tornadoes defended their home court last week when they faced Fredonia Thursday, January 19 and the Bluestem Lions on Monday, January 16. The Tornadoes claimed 6 of the 8 wins, with their only loss for the week being an ...
Wichita basketball player named McDonald’s All-American
The most celebrated postseason high school All-American game, the McDonald's All-American Game, released its roster, and a local basketball player found his name on the list.
eurekaherald.com
Ayden Wayne Ethridge (Alexis ethridge)
Ayden Wayne Ethridge was born on January 16, 2001 at Chanute, Kansas to Travis Wayne Ethridge and Jill Ranee Gillett. Ayden passed away on January 16, 2023 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City. Ayden’s early years were in Chanute, Kansas moving to Fredonia, Kansas in first grade. Ayden played trombone in the band at Fredonia Jr. and Sr. High School, played football and ran cross country, loved Quiz Bowl and Dungeons and Dragons Club. Ayden was quick to make friends, lived life to the fullest with a loving heart and kind soul, capturing an audience everywhere he went. On February 16, 2016, Ayden received a heart transplant. Ayden was joined by his heart donor Jenna Michelle Lindsten Schmidt. Ayden’s transplant and miracle brought many to understand organ transplant and gifted the world with the love only organ donation can create.
KVOE
Oklahoma State football names two coaches with Emporia ties defensive coordinator and co-defensive coordinator
Two coaches with ties to Emporia have been named Defensive and co-defensive coordinators at Oklahoma State by Head Coach Mike Gundy. Brian Nardo a former coach at Emporia State was named the defensive coordinator and Emporia native Joe Bob Clements has been named Co-Defensive coordinator. Nardo spent last season at...
eurekaherald.com
Eureka Music Club
The Eureka Music Club met January 9, at the Christ Lutheran Church with 12 members present. Co-President Sheri Hall conducted the business meeting. Carla Cook and Robin Himes served as hostesses with Sheryl Moody and Rise Russin presenting the January program.The themes for the January program were celebrations which included ...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
WIBW
KS Teacher of the Year receives keys to new car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year got his brand-new car, for the year. Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling across the Sunflower State to take part and speak in various workshops and college prep classes. To handle all that driving, Enterprise has gifted him a brand new car for the length of his tenure.
Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
thefabricator.com
Bradbury CFO inducted into Wichita CFO Hall of Fame
The Bradbury Co., Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of leveling, cutoff, punch, folding, and roll forming equipment, has announced that Bruce Weaver, CFO, has been inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in...
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
K-177 reconstruction proceeds forward
Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. has completed phase 1 of the K-177 reconstruction between Alta Vista and Council Grove. Here’s a look at the improvements for phase 1, located south K-4. Roadwork for phase 2 of K-177 reconstruction between I-70 and Alta Vista will begin in March.
Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again
1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience. Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore. Cameras along Kellogg show westbound […]
eurekaherald.com
Mandy Nacole Lamphier
Mandy Nacole Lamphier, 45, died on Friday, January 13, 2023. She worked her way through the ranks at Textron Aviation serving as an Engineering Manager. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree. She is survived by her children, Ethan, Elsie, and Eli; her mother, Connie Tharp; her...
Wichita bridge demolition set for Saturday, part of I-135 closing
Drivers in the area of the North Junction construction site in Wichita could see a bridge coming down this Saturday, Jan. 28.
KSNT
More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
KVOE
Bike rider hurt after crash involving SUV in east Emporia
A crash in east Emporia between an SUV and bicycle sent the bike rider to Newman Regional Health for treatment Tuesday evening. A vehicle collided with a bike at Ninth and Sylvan around 6:40 pm. Emporia Police Officer Dominick Vortherms says the bike, driven by Raul Reyes of Emporia, was westbound on Ninth when it was hit by an SUV driven by Carla Flores-Rodriguez, also of Emporia. Reyes suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
Longtime Wichita West High teacher charged with battery of students at new school
He taught math at Wichita West High School from 1998 until just before this school year.
KVOE
Water service restored following water main break in west Emporia
Water service has been restored following an early morning water main break in a portion of west Emporia. The break was reported just before 8 am Thursday morning on Stanton Street. Repairs were completed just before 2 pm, however, the exact size of the line and the cause of the break have not been divulged.
