IOWA CITY, IOWA (January 26, 2023) — The Iowa Cancer Consortium released the Iowa Cancer Plan (2023-2027), a five-year plan for Iowa’s cancer-control community to address cancer issues in Iowa. Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in Iowa. Based on data from the Iowa Cancer Registry, in 2023 there are projected to be 22,000 Iowans diagnosed with cancer and 6,300 cancer deaths in Iowa. These projections take into account the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer because of health care closures, disruptions in employment and health insurance, and fear of COVID-19 exposure. According to the National Cancer Institute, it’s estimated nearly 9.5 million individuals missed cancer screenings across the US because of the pandemic.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO