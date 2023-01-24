Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
QC Fit Fest Announces Their Third Expo at The Bend Xpo Center
EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 26, 2023) — QC Fit Fest announces tickets are now available for online purchase for their 2023 Expo at QCFitFest.com QC Fit Fest is a community event, February 18 and 19, designed for all ages to engage with local experts and learn more about health, fitness, nutrition, and athletic performance, no matter where you are on your health journey.
rcreader.com
2023 Best Development Award Winners Announced
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — 1000 Friends of Iowa announced the winners of the 2023 Best Development Award winners during a ceremony at the Capitol this week. The awards honor projects that recognize connections between building and project development and quality of life. With a mission focused on responsible land use, 1000 Friends of Iowa promotes smart growth planning principles that help achieve socially, economically and environmentally sustainable communities.
rcreader.com
Timber Lake Playhouse to Hold Local Auditions for 2023 Summer Season on February 25
MOUNT CARROLL, ILLINOIS (January 24, 2023) — Timber Lake Playhouse, the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, announces auditions for local children and adult for their upcoming 2022 Season. Timber Lake Playhouse will again be casting local performers for the following performance opportunities:. Ø TLP Summer Mainstage Season:...
rcreader.com
Iowa Cancer Consortium Releases 2023-2027 Iowa Cancer Plan, Aimed to Address Iowa’s Cancer Burden and Disparities
IOWA CITY, IOWA (January 26, 2023) — The Iowa Cancer Consortium released the Iowa Cancer Plan (2023-2027), a five-year plan for Iowa’s cancer-control community to address cancer issues in Iowa. Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in Iowa. Based on data from the Iowa Cancer Registry, in 2023 there are projected to be 22,000 Iowans diagnosed with cancer and 6,300 cancer deaths in Iowa. These projections take into account the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer because of health care closures, disruptions in employment and health insurance, and fear of COVID-19 exposure. According to the National Cancer Institute, it’s estimated nearly 9.5 million individuals missed cancer screenings across the US because of the pandemic.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $9 Million in Grants to Assist 23 Communities Advance Water-Quality Infrastructure
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 26, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 23 communities have been awarded a total of $9 million in grants to advance water-quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program, which was created as a part of Senate File 512, the first legislation signed into law by Governor Reynolds in January 2018.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Signs Students First Act into Law
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed HF68 into law amid hundreds of supporters in the Iowa State Capitol. The Students First Act makes state-education funding available for K-12 students who choose to attend private schools. “Public schools are the foundation of our education...
rcreader.com
Environmental Groups Applaud Iowa Regulators' Order to Make Public Midamerican Energy's Secret Planning Studies
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — On January 19, 2023, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order in MidAmerican Energy’s Wind PRIME proceeding to make public two generation-planning studies that MidAmerican has aggressively and repeatedly sought to keep secret from regulators and the public. The studies include an evaluation of the economics of MidAmerican’s coal-generating facilities and a study of pathways to achieve zero carbon-emissions electricity.
rcreader.com
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s Bill Increasing Penalties for Drug Dealers Causing Deaths Moves through Subcommittees
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 26, 2023) — Subcommittees of the Iowa House and Senate both advanced a bill proposed by Attorney General Brenna Bird to increase the penalties on the distribution of drugs that lead to death. The bill creates a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25...
