KWCH.com
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
foxkansas.com
Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center
Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his car
Sheriffs came to the conclusion that a 32-year-old Kansas hunter was killed when his dog stepped on the trigger of his gun after he was discovered dead in his car on Saturday. The unidentified Wichita resident was discovered close to the hamlet of Geuda Springs, which has 194 residents and is located just north of the Oklahoma border, 50 miles south of Wichita.
WIBW
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita mom accused of attempted murder in 8-car crash told hospital she wrecked on purpose
Paloma Adame was recorded speeding 116 mph with her daughter in the front seat before she slammed into cars at U.S. 54 and 143rd, an affidavit released by the court says.
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
Teen Being Charged As An Adult In Washington County Double-Homicide
The 17-year-old girl accused of murdering her adopted grandparents with the help of another man has been identified by Washington County. Investigators say Heidi Dutton is being charged as an adult with 2 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of desecration of a corpse, and one count of conspiracy. She and Lucas Walker are accused of killing Dutton's grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton at their home on December 19 and burying their bodies in the backyard.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita couple charged after 2-year-old child shoots mom in foot
A man and a woman were charged on Thursday in connection to an incident where a mother was shot in the foot by her two-year-old child.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrests kidnapping suspect, victim rescued by deputies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued the victim Tuesday evening. On Jan. 24, deputies responded to a call on East 61st Street North. The victim's roommate told deputies that 33-year-old Jace Lee McKittrick had beaten his girlfriend and allegedly held...
Angry deputy threw down man because he was ‘tired of waiting’ for him to leave: affidavit
A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office detective decided to investigate Cameron Zane’s conduct after reviewing Zane’s own report about the gas station incident, the affidavit says.
Victims identified in Washington County double homicide
The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the two people Monday who they found dead in a rural part of the county over the weekend.
Suspects tied up employee, stole medications from west Wichita long-term home, police say
Police are asking for the public’s help in the case.
Sedgwick County deputy punched man in face, prompting investigation, filing says
A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy was charged with disorderly conduct, stemming from an incident where police say he is accused of punching a man at a Jump Start gas sation.
Former Claremore Businessman Faces Federal Tax Evasion Charge
A former Claremore businessman faces a federal tax evasion charge. Phil Albert is also accused of embezzling millions from his former company. The embezzlement case dates back to 2019 and has not seen any action in court in more than a year. This new tax evasion charge was just filed...
Man sentenced for killing two during 2020 marijuana deal at Wichita apartment complex
Authorities have said Preston Reynolds and his girlfriend, Missy Barber, fired shots after they were allegedly threatened with a gun during an arranged marijuana sale with the victims.
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
