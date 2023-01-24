Read full article on original website
Kansas #18 for warmest winter thermostat temperature. What is yours set at?
Despite the rising costs in utilities, Today's Homeowner says that many Americans are prioritizing comfort over costs when it comes to adjusting their thermostat during the winter.
Bitter blast of cold moves in this weekend
The latest wintry and wet system that came through has since wrapped up but there is still potential for a flurry or light snow shower to start the day. Very little accumulation is expected and is not a concern. Otherwise, expect another chilly day with fair skies and a light...
Don’t eat the fish: Arkansas River, other Kansas waters remain under advisory
The 2023 advisory was issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Thursday.
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
Chilly with less wind Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several. Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down...
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks (KDWP) Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River. “KDWP invasive species biologists have been sampling on the Kansas River to remove invasive carps (Bighead and Silver...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid blast takes over this weekend into next week
Circle March 20 on the calendar. This is the first day of spring and it is 53 days away. We will be far removed from springtime temps over the weekend through the first few days of February. We have seen an uptick in cloud cover today due to a shortwave,...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter mix then snow through tonight, mild by Friday
Snow, maybe mixed with a little rain this afternoon then all snow tonight. Slick spots for the Tuesday evening commute and a slippery Wednesday morning drive.
Levels of snowfall across Kansas
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
Salt makes icy roads less dicey, but it poisons the land. Here's what Kansas is doing about it
Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and...
Snow and rain moving across Wichita, south-central Kansas
The Kansas Department of Transportation posted a message on social media urging drivers to slow down and allow plenty of time to get to a destination.
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at […]
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran Newsletter
It was great to host SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell in Kansas this week. During the visit, we toured local manufacturers including MAX Aerostructures, Accurus Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems. The Greater Wichita Partnership also hosted a lunch reception at Wichita’s historic B-29 Hangar for local manufacturers, academia and community leaders to meet with SpaceX. Thank you to the more than 200 Kansans for attending and to Jeff Fluhr and his team at GWP for hosting the reception.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
Natural gas companies explain why heating bills are up
The KSHB 41 I-Team spoke with Spire and Kansas Gas Service to find out why heat bills may be higher than previous years and how customers can start saving money today.
Kansas: Another Fork In The Road – 50th Anniversary Tour in a city near you – pre-sale password
The Kansas: Another Fork In The Road – 50th Anniversary Tour presale code has been added! Everybody with this presale info will have the chance to purchase tickets before they go on sale!. Now is the right time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell...
