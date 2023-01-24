It was great to host SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell in Kansas this week. During the visit, we toured local manufacturers including MAX Aerostructures, Accurus Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems. The Greater Wichita Partnership also hosted a lunch reception at Wichita’s historic B-29 Hangar for local manufacturers, academia and community leaders to meet with SpaceX. Thank you to the more than 200 Kansans for attending and to Jeff Fluhr and his team at GWP for hosting the reception.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO