LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The snow may have been a headache for drivers, but for others, it was an opportunity for some fun. Sled Hill at Faurot Park was the place to be as the snow day offered a break from school and a chance to make the most of winter. The air wasn't super cold and the snow was just right for throwing snowballs and building snowmen. We stopped by to see how the slushy snow impacted sledding conditions.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO