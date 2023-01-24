ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Messy wintry weather: What to expect next

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Ottawa and Sandusky counties until Wednesday at 11 p.m. Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected. The rest of us are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until Wednesday evening. Snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 4 inches are possible along with a light glaze of ice.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter storm warning: Snow, gusty winds ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ready for more snow? A WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect for Ottawa and Sandusky counties Wednesday at 3 a.m. with 4-7 inches of snow and gusty winds up to 30 mph, creating frigid wind chills, slippery conditions and low visibility. The rest of us are...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

County under Winter Storm Warning; expected snow accumulation increased

The Wood County Emergency Management Agency has issued the following advisory:. We are now under a Winter Storm Warning and the confidence has increased of slightly higher snowfall amounts of 5-8 inches. Timing: Early Wednesday around 3 a.m., freezing rain is expected to start transitioning to snow around 5 a.m....
WOOD COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Winter Storm Watch Tuesday Night to Wednesday Evening

While some Hardin County students enjoyed today off because of Sunday’s snow, the area is gearing up for potentially even more snow by mid week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will be in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Snow is...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter storm watch issued for Ottawa, Sandusky counties

(WJW) — A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for some of our western counties as they could see 4-7 inches of snow and gusty winds up to 30 mph, creating frigid wind chills, slippery conditions and low visibility. This evening is relatively quiet with most being dry...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Marion County prepares for Wednesday's snow

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — City of Marion crews are ready to plow and salt streets when the snow comes in early Wednesday. They loaded their trucks with salt on Tuesday night. "Our 2nd shift crew is going to stay over a little bit later, and then our third shift crew will be here so we’ll have a little extra throughout the night," said Scott Schertzer, Mayor of the City of Marion.
MARION COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight

Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Area kids break out the sleds for some winter fun at Faurot Park

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The snow may have been a headache for drivers, but for others, it was an opportunity for some fun. Sled Hill at Faurot Park was the place to be as the snow day offered a break from school and a chance to make the most of winter. The air wasn't super cold and the snow was just right for throwing snowballs and building snowmen. We stopped by to see how the slushy snow impacted sledding conditions.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on State Route 28 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on State Route 28 in Miami Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Crews are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on State Route 28, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway

Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH

