ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Clayton News Daily

Christopher Meloni Celebrates Wife’s Birthday With Family Photos From Fun Night Out

Christopher Meloni celebrated his wife in honor of her birthday yesterday, Jan. 21, with a few photos documenting the family's recent night on the town. The Law & Order star, 61, took to Instagram to pen a sweet note honoring his wife, production designer Sherman Williams, following her 63rd birthday. Alongside the note, he shared a few moments from a lively night out that gave us major FOMO.
HipHopDX.com

Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star

Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Buzzing Over Olivia's Powerful Scream

A good scream can be incredibly cathartic. When the weight of the world rests on your shoulders, and you've been dealt more cards than you can handle, sometimes all you can do is let out a primal yell to let everyone else know how fed up you are. Movies and TV know this all too well, and the right scream can send chills down viewers' spines.
Looper

Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love

Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Looper

Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving

Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
Looper

How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Bridget Moynahan Hated One Blue Bloods Dinner Scene Due To A Dreadful Mashup

Over the last decade and a half, "Blue Bloods" has established itself as one of the most popular police procedurals on TV. The show is rapidly approaching 15 years on air, which puts it in the realm of "CSI," "Criminal Minds," and "Law & Order" as the longest-running cop shows. Of course, what makes "Blue Bloods" different is its cast of characters and the different perspectives of the justice system in New York. The political side of the job is covered by patriarch Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) voice as the police commissioner; Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) covers the detective side of the job, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) covers the beat-walking as a patrol officer, and Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) holds down the fort in the District Attorney's office.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Looper

NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Looper

Law & Order: SVU's Tamara Tunie Was Around Death A Lot Prior To Playing A Medical Examiner On The Show

"Law & Order: SVU" is the longest-running of Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" universe, even exceeding the number of seasons set by the original "Law & Order" that started it all. Now at a whopping 24 seasons, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is the only stable mainstay of every single season of the show. It is part of the DNA of a long-running procedural to shift its ensemble after a few seasons, as it gives new energy to shows that have been on for quite a while. But it doesn't mean that viewers forget those memorable characters that don't appear at all or as often anymore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy