Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 23 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 13-11, 2-1 No. 2 Decatur: 10-12, 1-1 No. 2 Cullman: 19-4, 1-1 CLASS 5A, AREA 15. No. 1 Russellville: 12-9, 5-0 No. 2 Lawrence County: 7-17,...
Strong run in Ramona: Caney Valley girls return to title game for 15th time
Caney Valley High School's girls' basketball team didn't make the kind of history it wanted to at the Caney Valley Invitational. But, the Lady Trojans turned in a scrappy, positive showing on their way to the runner-up spot in the girls' bracket. Oklahoma Bible Academy outlasted the Lady Trojans, 53-44,...
KOMU
Hickman boys wrestling falls to Jefferson City at home
Hickman boys wrestling lost 33-27 to Jefferson City on Wednesday in Columbia, despite splitting the matches. After a 24-6 deficit through the first six bouts, the Kewpies came back and put pressure on the Jays. Cole Harrell, a 175-pound senior, won the seventh match by pin. After a forfeit win...
KOMU
Hickman boys basketball dominates Helias in a 22-point win
After a tough 72-46 loss against Oak Park on Saturday, Hickman boys basketball bounced back and won its Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup over Helias (8-7) on Tuesday at home. Brock Camp led the Kewpies in the 69-47 win with 15 points, followed by Jordan Richardson with 14 and Langston...
Winter storm affecting several basketball and wrestling events in Oklahoma
By Ty Loftis | Photo by Michael Kinney With winter weather moving into Oklahoma on Tuesday, several basketball games have either been moved up by a few hours or are being postponed to a new date. Below, we take a look at some of those games being impacted. The following games were ...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week?
By Ty Loftis Looking back at last week’s tournament games, there were several great performances, both at the team and individual level. Here, we take a look at some of those great moments from last week. Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week ...
