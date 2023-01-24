ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Spain: Defendant says Hells Angels left Mallorca in 2011

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A German man accused of organized crime activities while allegedly leading the Mallorca chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club more than a decade ago testified in a Spanish court Tuesday.

Frank Hanebuth, 58, is on trial with a dozen alleged chapter members and collaborators after 34 other defendants struck a plea deal on the first day of the hearings Monday in Madrid's High Court.

He denied any professional relationship with the other defendants.

Hanebuth also denied living in Mallorca from 2011 to 2013, when according to prosecutors the group operated on the Spanish resort island, and said he only went there for summer holidays and for a friend's birthday. Hanebuth said the Hells Angels were present on Mallorca from November 2009 to February 2011.

He denied owning a large Mallorca property where police found weapons and documents, or any other real state in Spain.

Spanish prosecutors have charged Hanebuth with membership in a criminal organization, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms. They seek a 13-year prison sentence for him and a €4.5 million ($4.9 million) fine for the money laundering charge.

Prosecutors allege that Hanebuth appointed members who carried out crimes including extortion, sexual exploitation and robberies in popular tourist spots. They said the group also moved into real estate on Mallorca and the nearby island of Ibiza.

The trial is expected to last several days.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Police raid home of Spain church attacker

ALGECIRAS, Spain — (AP) — Police raided the home of a machete-wielding attacker on Thursday, a day after twin attacks on churches left one man dead and a priest seriously injured. Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that police were searching the as-yet unnamed attacker’s home to “determine...
France 24

Deadly machete attack at two churches in Spain 'possible terrorist incident'

Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras, killing at least one person. The man attacked clergymen at two different churches - San Isidro and Nuestra Senora de...
BBC

Spain church attacks: Suspect was facing deportation

A man who allegedly killed a church caretaker and injured a priest in southern Spain had been facing deportation, the authorities say. The incident happened on Wednesday when a man armed with a machete entered two churches in the city of Algeciras. A 25-year-old Moroccan man was disarmed and arrested...
The Independent

Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city

José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader popularly known as “El Gato”, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico.He was wanted in the US for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas.Mexican authorities said in a tweet that the cartel leader’s detention was “requested by authorities of the United States of America for his probable responsibility in the crimes of interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide”.He is alleged to have been responsible for interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide.Authorities in the US have 60 days to request for his extradition to...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KESQ

How the dream of moving to Italy turned sour for one family

Making a move to Italy to start a new life in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful scenery, incredible food and fascinating culture is a dream that many people have realized in recent years thanks to a sell-off of cheap homes. But the dream for one family from Finland who moved...
New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

US-born princess vows to stay in Rome villa despite eviction order

A princess living in a villa in Rome that contains the only ceiling fresco ever painted by Caravaggio has said she would “vigorously defend” her right to stay in the sprawling property after a judge ordered her eviction. The US-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, the only occupant of...
msn.com

Family of Cali lawyer, 33, insist he was murdered on Mexican vacation

Slide 1 of 8: The family of a public defender who mysteriously died after falling from the third story of a hotel in Mexico have suggested authorities are trying to cover up a murder by cremating his body. Elliot Blair (pictured right), 33, was celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in the resort town of Rosarito, 20 miles south of the U.S. border, when he fell to his death at around 1.15 am on Saturday morning.
The Independent

El Chapo begs Mexican president to save him from ‘cruel and unfair’ US prison

Former cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has made a desperate plea to be repatriated to Mexico to serve out his sentence due to the “cruel and unfair” treatment he receives in the United States.In response, Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reportedly said he will review the request, telling a news conference: “You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.” Guzman, 64, was convicted in 2019 of drug trafficking, money laundering and homicide after decades in control of the Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico’s most powerful organised crime group.He was sentenced to life and...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Mexico’s former top cop, now on trial in Brooklyn, ‘worshipped’ death cult

Mexico’s former top cop — currently on trial in Brooklyn federal court for allegedly helping some of the world’s most brutal drug kingpins — is allegedly a devotee of a Mexican death cult and used to worship at a secret altar in his government office, according to reports. Genaro García Luna, 54, is accused of taking millions in bribes to protect some of the biggest cartels in Mexico. Among the charges against him is helping Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel evade authorities and smuggle cocaine and other illicit drugs into the US when García Luna was head of Mexico’s federal...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JAN 20-26, 2023 From skiing in Austria and Italy to military exercises in Romania and haute couture fashion shows in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Petr Josek in Prague. Follow AP visual journalism:
Reuters

Italy, Albania drug-trafficking network dismantled, says Europol

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Law enforcement authorities have dismantled a network of drug traffickers in Italy and Albania, Europe's Europol police agency said on Thursday. Europol said the criminals in question were allegedly responsible for large-scale trafficking of cocaine, cannabis and heroin mainly from Albania to Italy, as countries throughout Europe battle hard to tackle organised crime gangs.
Reuters

Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

BROKSTEDT, Germany, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and several others injured when a 33-year-old stateless Palestinian man attacked them with a knife on Wednesday on a regional train travelling between Kiel and Hamburg in northern Germany, authorities said.
US News and World Report

At Least One Dead, Several Injured in Machete Attack at Southern Spain Churches

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras, killing at least one person. The man attacked clergymen at two different churches - San Isidro and Nuestra...
Woonsocket Call

Canada Visa For Spanish, Danish, Italian, New Zealand and Denmark

Spanish citizens, like 57 other nationalities, are visa-exempt for short-term visits to Canada. However, you must apply for a Canadian ETA if you intend to travel by air. Citizens of Spain can travel to Canada visa-free as long as they have the Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). The Canadian eTA for Spanish citizens is a digital visa waiver. Allows the holder to visit Canada without a visa for up to 6 months at a time. Spanish citizens must apply for a Canada eTA visa to enter Canada for tourism, business, medical or transit purposes. Spaniards with a Canadian eTA can use it to make multiple trips to Canada during its 5-year validity period. Applicants only need to meet a few basic Canadian eTA requirements to travel to Canada. Registering for a Canadian eTA for Spanish citizens online takes just a few minutes. This avoids the need to go to a diplomatic mission to complete Canadian visa paperwork. Requirements Of Canada Visa for the Citizens of Spain.
BBC

Man held after fatal machete attack at Spanish church

One person has died and at least one other injured after a man wielding a machete carried out attacks at two churches in southern Spain. According to the interior ministry the suspect first entered the church of San Isidro in Algeciras where the priest was attacked and seriously injured. The...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy