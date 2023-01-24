Read full article on original website
syr.edu
Military-Connected Students Attend 15th Annual Student Veterans of America National Conference
A group of 14 military-connected students were in Florida earlier this month at the Walt Disney World Resort to attend the Student Veterans of America 15th Annual National Conference (NATCON). Additionally, eight staff members from the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs and the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families attended the conference, which boasts the largest gathering for the military-connected community within higher education.
syr.edu
Christine Kshyna Joins Libraries’ Staff
Christine Kshyna recently joined Syracuse University Libraries as library operations manager. Kshyna has been employed with the University for nearly 10 years, most recently as operations specialist in the Department of Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences. She previously worked in various human resource roles at ProLiteracy Worldwide,...
syr.edu
2022-23 Syracuse Symposium Addresses Timely Topics With Diverse Slate of Programming
Reparations for slavery. Environmental justice. Reproductive justice. Students, faculty, staff and the general public are invited to engage with these urgent topics and more throughout the spring semester thanks to the Syracuse University Humanities Center’s Syracuse Symposium. The lineup of events, which includes film screenings, lectures, concerts, exhibits, workshops and more, takes up this year’s theme of “repair.” Each program encourages participants to consider whether and when “repair” is possible, and how repair can help lead us to a more just world.
syr.edu
Associate Chief Information Officer for Academic Services Jenny Gluck Announces Retirement
After 30 years at Syracuse University, Associate Chief Information Officer (ACIO) for Academic Technology Services Jenny Gluck has announced her retirement, effective at the end of January. Mike O’Mara, Director of Learning Environments and Media Production, will serve as interim ACIO for Academic Technology Services, reporting directly to Interim Chief Information Officer and Vice President for Technology Eric Sedore.
syr.edu
Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Mary Grace A. Almandrez to Host Open Office Hours for Spring Semester
The University community is invited to share ideas, issues and opportunities regarding diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) during open office hours with Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Mary Grace A. Almandrez this spring. All members of the University community—students, faculty and staff—are encouraged to stop by and discuss...
syr.edu
Hendricks Chapel Welcomes Assistant Muslim Chaplain Imam Dzemal Crnkić
Recently welcomed Imam Dzemal Crnkić as assistant Muslim chaplain. Imam Crnkić will assist Chaplain Amir Durić to further advance academic excellence in a university welcoming to all. Dean Brian Konkol says, “As the Muslim Chaplaincy continues to experience significant growth in student engagement, I am overjoyed to...
syr.edu
Remembering SU-Sue and Otto, Syracuse University’s Resident Hawk Pair
Sadly, Syracuse University’s resident red-tailed hawks, SU-Sue and Otto, have died. As a species that mate for life, SU-Sue and Otto called campus home since 2012. While their year-round hunting territory also covered the adjacent campus of SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, the nearby Oakwood and Morningside cemeteries, Thornden Park and neighborhoods close to the University, it was on the Syracuse University campus where they built their nest each spring and raised their young.
syr.edu
James ’70, G’72 and Marjorie Kuhn Provide New Support for Transformational Experience at JMA Wireless Dome
Last week, new signage was installed on the Kuhn Gameday Lounge presented by Hidden Level, marking not only another step in the transformation of the JMA Wireless Dome but also paying tribute to a Syracuse University alumnus, trustee and philanthropist who is nationally recognized for innovation and leadership in business and real estate, and whose history of generosity has impacted countless lives.
syr.edu
Faculty Can Apply for Undergraduate Research Assistantship Funding Through Feb. 16
A new cycle of grant funding is available for faculty who want to hire undergraduate students to participate in their research and creative projects as paid research assistants. Faculty applications for the Syracuse Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Engagement (SOURCE) Research Assistant awards are due by Thursday, Feb. 16....
syr.edu
SOURCE Opens New Round of Applications for Funded Undergraduate Research Assistant Positions
Undergraduate students seeking paid research assistant positions to work with faculty mentors on research and creative projects can apply for those opportunities in February and March. Students interested in funded positions for summer 2023 and/or academic year 2023-24 should submit an Intent to Apply form by Thursday, Feb. 16. A...
syr.edu
University Celebration Honors the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
More than 2,000 members of the Syracuse University and greater Syracuse communities came together in the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, Jan. 22, to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Syracuse University’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration looked back on the...
syr.edu
Chancellor Syverud Updates University Senate on Fall 2023 Applications, Benefits
Chancellor Kent Syverud addressed the University Senate today, Jan. 25, with remarks on the Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, applications for fall 2023 and a benefits update. The full text of his remarks is below. I’m going to be very brief. Last week in my winter message...
syr.edu
University Offering Free Homebuying Informational Sessions for All Employees
Buying a home can be a confusing process, but Syracuse University faculty and staff who are interested in purchasing a home can take advantage of three free upcoming informational sessions that will answer any questions you might have about the homebuying process in the City of Syracuse. The Office of...
syr.edu
University Online Bachelor’s Degrees Jump in U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs Rankings
Syracuse University’s online bachelor’s programs have seen a significant increase in the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Online Programs rankings. The University moved up 35 places and now stands at No. 21 among national universities and ranked No. 5 for private schools. The AACSB-accredited business management...
syr.edu
College of Law Advocacy Program’s National Trial League Recognized by Bloomberg Law’s Law School Innovation Program
The College of Law celebrates its Advocacy Program’s National Trial League (NTL) as among the top-scoring entries in the Student Development category of Bloomberg Law’s Law School Innovation Program. The College of Law created and launched the NTL in 2021 as a new trial competition that brings together...
syr.edu
Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30
Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
