Read full article on original website
Related
eurekaherald.com
Placed At Annual Eureka Invitational
Three West Elk Patriots claimed hardware at Eureka last Saturday, January 21. Patriot Creyo Koop went undefeated at the tournament, improving his record to 27-1, and claiming championship honors in the 165-pound weight class. He was also voted as Outstanding Male Wrestler by coaching staff and recorded the most pins ...
eurekaherald.com
Eureka High School Winter Royalty To Be Crowned This Friday, January 27
This Friday evening, the 2023 Eureka Junior Senior High School Winter Royalty will be crowned during the halftime of the boys’ basketball game against the Fredonia Yellowjackets. Students in grades nine through twelve recently selected the following senior students as the 2023 Winter Royalty Court, for Queen: Laikyn Turner, Emily ...
eurekaherald.com
Eureka Music Club
The Eureka Music Club met January 9, at the Christ Lutheran Church with 12 members present. Co-President Sheri Hall conducted the business meeting. Carla Cook and Robin Himes served as hostesses with Sheryl Moody and Rise Russin presenting the January program.The themes for the January program were celebrations which included ...
eurekaherald.com
Commissioners Received Update On Mapping Of County Roads
Emergency Management Director Levi Vinson provided Greenwood County Commissioners with an update on the county road mapping process during their regular meeting on Monday, January 23, sharing that the project of outlining/documenting road responsibilities had not been completed yet.Vinson told commissioners that he sat down with Road and Bridge Supervisor ...
Comments / 0