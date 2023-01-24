ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

Police find gun at East Ridge High School Monday

Police discovered a gun in a student's backpack at East Ridge High School on Monday. A statement from the school says students told staff of a possible hazard in the building. The school then contacted East Ridge Police. Officers found the weapon during a search of the building. The backpack...
WTVC

Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga relaunches Senior Hunger Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many seniors in the Chattanooga area are faced with the uncertainty of where they will get their next meal. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is addressing this problem affecting the senior population with the Senior Hunger Project 2023. We realized that in this space, we can...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
DALTON, GA
WTVC

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVC

911 dispatcher killed in crash on I-75, says Georgia State Patrol

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County 911 dispatcher is dead after a crash on I-75 near mile marker 318, according to Georgia State Patrol. 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her car and struck the center median guardrail before stopping backward in the center lane, says GSP.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Cleveland Chamber and the Tennessee Songwriter Showcase and Festival

Melissa Woody and Mary-Tom Jenkins with the Cleveland Chamber swung by to talk about all the big things going on. We barely had enough time to squeeze it in!. You can visit the Cleveland Chamber online for more information about their upcoming events, or swing by VisitClevelandTN.com. If you want...
CLEVELAND, TN

