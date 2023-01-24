Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Parents raise stink over sewage issue at Whitwell High School Tuesday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — In Marion County several parents have reached out to us with concerns about a sewage issue that happened at Whitwell High School Tuesday. They say the school did not tell parents what was happening. We spoke with the Marion County Director of Schools, Dr. Mark...
WTVC
Changes to Hamilton County substitute teacher pay could finally afford them a day off
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — We can all agree being a substitute teacher is a tough job. So what if the ones who watch your child's classroom need a day off?. A new addition to a contract that deals with Hamilton County substitutes is aiming to give them that. "I'm...
WTVC
Driver shortage at First Student leads to 241 uncovered bus routes as contract looms
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s something that most parents would like to be easy: getting your child home from school. But according to recent documents we obtained from Hamilton County Schools, we discovered that over 200 first student bus routes were incomplete since October. A problem for HCS...
WTVC
Police find gun at East Ridge High School Monday
Police discovered a gun in a student's backpack at East Ridge High School on Monday. A statement from the school says students told staff of a possible hazard in the building. The school then contacted East Ridge Police. Officers found the weapon during a search of the building. The backpack...
WTVC
Man arrested for threatening explosion at Marion County gas station Wednesday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening an explosion at a Marion County gas station, the Whitwell Police Department says. WPD says the incident happened at the BP at Highway 28 and Highway 283:. Police say they received a call about a suspicious man making...
WTVC
Urban Air employee accused of propositioning woman's underage daughter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The mother of the victim of the of the incident at Urban Air says Claude Finch is arrested in connection to her daughters case. He is charged with Solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual battery. The mom says Finch took her daughter to an...
WTVC
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga relaunches Senior Hunger Project
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many seniors in the Chattanooga area are faced with the uncertainty of where they will get their next meal. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is addressing this problem affecting the senior population with the Senior Hunger Project 2023. We realized that in this space, we can...
WTVC
Man survives after being hit by car on East Main Street Thursday morning, says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man survives after being hit by a car on East Main Street in Chattanooga Thursday morning, says the Chattanooga Police Department. Police say the man was laying in the middle of the roadway when they arrived on scene. The car involved remained on scene, says...
WTVC
Chattanooga homeless advocates add more benches, as city returns removed ones
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The removal of park benches in the city was intended to help with homelessness problems and crime in Chattanooga. But, one bench has returned with others to follow after support from a group of residents. City leaders says they are not upset and welcome the return...
WTVC
Recent rise in bicycle crashes sparks conversation about protecting yourself on the road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a dangerous trend happening in our area: car accidents involving bicyclists. Experts we spoke with Thursday tell us there may be things you can do to lessen your chances of being hit and becoming a part of the statistic. The Dalton Police Department posted on...
WTVC
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
WTVC
Local dog found wandering with note reunited with owner, McKamey Animal Center says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A dog found wandering the streets of Chattanooga with a note has been reunited with its owner, McKamey Animal Center says. While they couldn't share many details, McKamey says they are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.
WTVC
Affidavit: Man steals vehicle with toddler inside, crashes it Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle that had a sleeping toddler inside, falling asleep, and crashing it, an affidavit reveals. Tuesday the affidavit says police found a 1995 Red GMC Sierra at 1227 Main Street:. The GMC was reported as stolen in...
WTVC
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
WTVC
Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
WTVC
Tennessee cuts federal HIV funding, raising alarms about preventative care options
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A decision by the State of Tennessee to reject a CDC grant program for HIV prevention is alarming many, including a local organization who says they could be losing hundreds of thousands in funding. “I'll tell you, just last week, we had a new HIV positive...
WTVC
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WTVC
911 dispatcher killed in crash on I-75, says Georgia State Patrol
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County 911 dispatcher is dead after a crash on I-75 near mile marker 318, according to Georgia State Patrol. 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her car and struck the center median guardrail before stopping backward in the center lane, says GSP.
WTVC
Cleveland Chamber and the Tennessee Songwriter Showcase and Festival
Melissa Woody and Mary-Tom Jenkins with the Cleveland Chamber swung by to talk about all the big things going on. We barely had enough time to squeeze it in!. You can visit the Cleveland Chamber online for more information about their upcoming events, or swing by VisitClevelandTN.com. If you want...
WTVC
Chattanooga Wellness Shape Sculpting
Make an appointment with Chattanooga Wellness to help achieve your health goals. Schedule a 30-minute session today to look and feel your best.
Comments / 0