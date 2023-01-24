Read full article on original website
thebeveragejournal.com
Votto Vines Welcomes New Italian Imports
Votto Vines welcomed a new line of Italian imports to its Connecticut distribution portfolio: the Lorenzo Melani line from Cantina di Montalcino. Founded in 1970 and the only cooperative winery in the Brunello area, Cantina di Montalcino counts 94 members, small farms that treat about 160 hectares of vineyards, on average less than 2 hectares each, located between 120 and 650 meters above sea level. They produce quality grapes for a total of about 76,000 bottles, including Rosso di Montalcino DOC, Brunello di Montalcino DOCG and Brunello di Montalcino DOCG Riserva. The new celebratory label Lorenzo Melani is a symbol of those who make Cantina di Montalcino’s “Hectares of Nectar,” through its history and traditions of the territory.
Brewbound.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
STAMFORD, Connecticut – The Connecticut brewery and family-owned and-operated supermarket chain to release two collaboration brews available exclusively in Cingari Family ShopRite and Grade A Market locations. Cingari Family ShopRite, the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chain, announced today that it has teamed up with its Connecticut neighbor,...
Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend of January and it's shaping up to be a decent one! Need something to do or somewhere to go with friends and family? Here are some ideas you can do this weekend!. Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. The show...
These CT Restaurants, Chefs Named Semifinalists Of Prestigious National Competition
Three restaurants in Connecticut have been recognized as semifinalists for a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurant Presented by...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Where’s Our Winter, Southern New Englanders?
It doesn’t take a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. And it shouldn’t take a New Englander to know it snows in winter. But with so little – if any – snow accumulation into early 2023, many of us are experiencing a snowless winter. I can’t be the only one relieved and also concerned at the same time. It could be a record this late into the winter season, especially for the tri-state area as New York City have only had flurries.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Offers Classic French Indulgence, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That.By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Con…
ctbites.com
CT Chefs & Restaurant Win Nominations For James Beard Awards 2023
James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards today in a press release. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
mainepublic.org
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
On the move: Conn. Foodbank goes mobile to distribute meals across state
Conn. (WTNH) — A big donation from a major bank is helping bring food into communities across Connecticut. The future of food banks is mobile. Connecticut Foodbank is using its mobile food pantry trucks more and more, circulating through more than 100 different sites all over the state. Even the way they run the mobile […]
Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states
(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
hamlethub.com
The Women’s Business Development Council is offering grants of up to $10,000 to qualified women-owned small businesses in Connecticut
The Grant Application is OPEN Until February 28, 2023. The Equity Match Grant Program is designed to help women-owned businesses grow! Grants between $2,500 and $10,000 will be awarded for clearly defined projects that will have a measurable impact on the business, its growth and profitability. The grant funds cannot...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 26, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has made the most of the late January open water, with a number of successful kayak trips. He’s been splitting his time between CT and RI, and has found nice catches of salmon, rainbow trout, yellow perch, and largemouth bass. The salmon have been falling for inline spinners, while the best trout action has come from slow-trolling spinners and small Rapalas. The fish seem to be hanging on drop-offs near heavy weedlines, and while the fights are sluggish due to the cold water, there has been no lack of action. Second hand reports from holdover bass anglers are still reporting steady catches in the Housatonic, along with scattered but relatively steady catches from the Eastern CT rivers.
Is It Real? CT Girl's Scar Causes Debate On Social Media: Poll
An odd debate has been sparked on social media on whether or not a Connecticut girl's facial scar is real or not. The controversy stems from social media posts made on Tik Tok by New London County resident Ann Bonelli, also known as Annie, a Niantic resident who has a scar on the left side of …
'Hero Pay' disbursements to begin Feb. 1
CONNECTICUT, USA — Over 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are set to receive up to $1,000 in a payout known as "Hero Pay," Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday. "Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.
Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut
(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy. And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats. Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with […]
Connecticut science teacher named finalist for 2023 National Teacher of the Year
A high school science teacher from Connecticut could receive the highest honor for teachers in the United States.
