Hamilton, NY

No. 7 women's hockey and No. 13 Utica play to non-conference tie

UTICA, N.Y. -- Hamilton College's Abby Kuhns '23 and Katie Allen '26 scored goals and the Continentals played to a 2-2 non-conference tie against the Utica University Pioneers at the Nexus Center on Tuesday night. Season Update. Nationally ranked No. 7 Hamilton (12-3-1 overall) is 7-1-1 against ranked teams this...
Women’s hockey hosts Hockey Fights Cancer event on January 28

The Hamilton College women's hockey team dedicates their NESCAC game against Wesleyan University on Saturday, Jan. 28 to support cancer patients and their families as they partner with Hockey Fights Cancer. Hockey Fights Cancer™ was founded in 1998 by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association....
Seidule Presents "Making Treason Odious Again"

Visiting Professor of History Ty Seidule participated on two panels at the annual meeting of the American Historical Association Jan. 5 to 8. He presented “‘Making Treason Odious Again:’ Perspectives from the Naming Commission and the Army's War on the Lost Cause” and “History versus Heritage: Military Historians Confront America's Contested Past.”
Field Studies Class Digs Into Southwest Desert Geology

Holly Mirales ’26 was among students who took part in Field Studies in the Desert Southwest with Hamilton Geosciences faculty during winter break. Read about the research trip below. From Phoenix to Flagstaff, our caravan of three white vans trundled down interstates and bumpy dirt roads. Pulling off to...
