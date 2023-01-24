Read full article on original website
New appointments to County and City vacancies filled
The Board of Supervisors this past Tuesday, in its first meeting of the year, selected 1st District Supervisor Darrin Short to be its Chairman for 2023. Following the appointment, 2nd District Supervisor Valerie Starkey was selected by her colleagues to be Vice-Chair. Both votes were unanimous. Later that evening, former City Councilor Kelly Schelllong was selected from the field of three including City Planning Commissioner Ray Wolp and Steve Shamblin, applicants to fill the vacant City Councilor position previously held by Beau Smith. Smith resigned in December to apply for one of the three open Captain positions at Crescent Fire. Schellong, sales manager at Bi-Coastal media also served as Chairwoman, Oversite Measure S Committee. She’ll be sworn in at the upcoming City Council meeting, January January 17 to fill the balance of the Smith term which expires the end of November, 2024.
Shurhold appoints COO
Shurhold has hired Forrest Ferrari as its chief operating officer (COO). Barry Berhoff, CEO, made the announcement. In his new role, Ferrari designs and implements data systems that will advance Shurhold operations, according to the company. "I'm excited to be part of this great company and look forward to working closely with Barry in delivering a premium user experience to our customers," Ferrari comments.
Propspeed expands sales team
Propspeed announced that it has added two new regional sales staff to serve customers in the Mid-Atlantic and West Coast. Josh McGuire has taken on the role of New York and New England Regional Sales Manager, while Cole Barone has been hired to fill the West Coast Regional Sales Manager position.
ORR releases annual report
ORR has released their 2022 Annual Report showcasing industry-wide efforts to bridge the gap between federal agencies and outdoor recreation businesses, educate lawmakers on the impact of the outdoor recreation economy, provide support for rural economic growth though recreation, convene cross-segment leaders around how to drive the future of the outdoor recreation industry, and highlight our sector’s economic impact, build welcoming spaces for all outdoor participants.
BoatTEST partners with Elite Direct Finance
BoatTEST announced that it has partnered with Elite Direct Finance to offer financing directly from its web platform. “Elite Direct Finance brings the kind of customer service that our readers are looking for when making a buying decision. While researching on BoatTEST they can see the boat’s price, calculate monthly payments, and immediately fill out Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” form all at once,” said Jeff Hammond, co-founder and CEO of BoatTEST. “Because of Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” turnaround time, prospective buyers can quickly find out how large a boat loan they can get, which will focus their search on what they can afford, saving dealers and brokers valuable time from chasing dreamers instead of working with realistic buyers. With more than 50% of pre-owned boats being sold driveway to driveway, we look forward to helping an under-served segment of the boat-buying community, as well as dealers and brokers, so we will aid buyers at both ends of the spectrum.”
Study reveals economic impact of Newport International Boat Show
The Newport International Boat Show announced today that the total economic impact on Newport County as a result of this year’s show amounted to $26.1 million, according to an economic impact study conducted by Performance Research. Completed November 2022, the study shows that the Newport International Boat Show draws...
