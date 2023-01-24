MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Woodforest has granted two teachers $1,000 each as winners of the community’s Educator Spotlight Awards. The first two of an eventual eight awards that will be given out this year went to Amber Fowler, a dyslexia specialist at Lone Star Elementary in Montgomery Independent School District and third-grade teacher Christine Melley at Conroe Independent School District’s Stewart Elementary in Woodforest. The Educator Spotlight Awards recognize teachers and staff members at schools serving Woodforest. Nominations are taken from residents.

