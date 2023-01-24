ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hellowoodlands.com

Local Scout Completes Eagle Project to Benefit CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County

CONROE, TX – Sixteen-year-old Marshall Anderson welcomed the new year by completing his Eagle Project to benefit CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County, a local nonprofit organization serving children and families involved in the child welfare system. Anderson’s project consisted of the planning, construction, and installation of two freestanding, outdoor community libraries and a flagpole at CASA’s office, The Rock Center for Child Advocacy, in downtown Conroe.
CONROE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Free Recycle Day Returns to Precinct 3 on Saturday, Feb. 11

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Free Recycle Day returns to Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s facility in February. Precinct 3 crews will be accepting various items free of charge between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Recycling Center, located at 1122 Pruitt Road in Spring, as well as other stations set up at adjacent parking lots by the sports fields. Drive-through/Drop-off only – Residents must remain in vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Children’s Safe Harbor Announces New Board President and Board Leadership Team for 2022-2024

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Children’s Safe Harbor has announced a new board president and board leadership team for the 2022-2024 term. Matt Rodrigue has been appointed as the incoming board president, spearheading a leadership team that includes Rey Saludares as board vice president, Ryan Hutson as board treasurer, and Paul Purcell as board secretary.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Woodforest Awards $2,000 to Local Teachers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Woodforest has granted two teachers $1,000 each as winners of the community’s Educator Spotlight Awards. The first two of an eventual eight awards that will be given out this year went to Amber Fowler, a dyslexia specialist at Lone Star Elementary in Montgomery Independent School District and third-grade teacher Christine Melley at Conroe Independent School District’s Stewart Elementary in Woodforest. The Educator Spotlight Awards recognize teachers and staff members at schools serving Woodforest. Nominations are taken from residents.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Kroger shares some grocery store hacks to help you save some money.

HOUSTON — Kroger is sharing tips with customers so they can stretch their grocery shopping dollars even further in a partnership with Food Network's Kalen Allen who will make an appearance at the store in the parking lot on 14221 East Sam Houston Pkwy. in North Houston on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Volunteers needed for Thursday’s SCI://TECH Science Fair

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, Education for Tomorrow Alliance (EfTA) and the Conroe Independent School District (CISD) will host the largest science fair in Texas with the support of community volunteers. About 350 judges are needed to support the 1,300 student participants in the SCI://TECH Chevron Phillips Chemical Senior High and Energy Junior High Science Fairs. SCI://TECH is a collaboration between Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Conroe ISD, and area private schools that engages more than 4,500 K-12 students in 13 science, technology, engineering, and math activities over four weekends.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Single-, multifamily developments proposed for Montgomery

Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. In November, Montgomery City Council reviewed the feasibility study of a proposed single-family residential neighborhood called Meadow Ridge. At the Jan....
MONTGOMERY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gas Station Ordered to Stop Selling Tainted Diesel Fuel Immediately

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has issued a Stop-Sale Order against Tristar Convenience Stores Inc., DBA Handi Stop #108, at 3013 Collingsworth St., in Houston. Under the Stop Order, the Handi Stop must immediately stop selling diesel fuel from any of its devices. TDLR...
HOUSTON, TX

