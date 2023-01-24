Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Related
HCTRA proposes to cut toll rates by 10%, offer EZ tags at no cost
County officials announced a new proposal to cut toll rates by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) County officials outlined a proposal to reduce the cost of tolls by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. Pending approval by Commissioners Court, which next meets Jan. 31,...
hellowoodlands.com
Local Scout Completes Eagle Project to Benefit CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County
CONROE, TX – Sixteen-year-old Marshall Anderson welcomed the new year by completing his Eagle Project to benefit CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County, a local nonprofit organization serving children and families involved in the child welfare system. Anderson’s project consisted of the planning, construction, and installation of two freestanding, outdoor community libraries and a flagpole at CASA’s office, The Rock Center for Child Advocacy, in downtown Conroe.
Harris County could drop toll rates by 10% and offer EZ tags for free
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston drivers, rejoice! Your daily commute could be getting cheaper later this year. Officials are working to finalize a 10% drop in toll fees across several of the tolling points in Harris County, and the price changes could take place as soon as Labor Day.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
D'Agostino to complete final multifamily project in Conroe's City Place development
City Place Phase 2, a 272-unit garden-style apartment complex, will open in November. (Design Rendering Courtesy D'Agostino Companies) City Place, a 65-acre mixed-use development on the northwest quadrant of I-45 and League Line Road in Conroe, is in the final stages of development. According to the website of developer D'Agostino...
hellowoodlands.com
Free Recycle Day Returns to Precinct 3 on Saturday, Feb. 11
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Free Recycle Day returns to Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s facility in February. Precinct 3 crews will be accepting various items free of charge between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Recycling Center, located at 1122 Pruitt Road in Spring, as well as other stations set up at adjacent parking lots by the sports fields. Drive-through/Drop-off only – Residents must remain in vehicle.
New retail center to start construction south of Pearland this year
The upcoming retail center Meridiana Marketplace will be on the southeast corner of Hwy. 6 and Meridiana Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group) Meridiana Marketplace, a retail center to be built at 19710 Hwy. 6 near Manvel High School, is anticipated to begin construction in the spring and has acquired its first two leases.
hellowoodlands.com
Children’s Safe Harbor Announces New Board President and Board Leadership Team for 2022-2024
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Children’s Safe Harbor has announced a new board president and board leadership team for the 2022-2024 term. Matt Rodrigue has been appointed as the incoming board president, spearheading a leadership team that includes Rey Saludares as board vice president, Ryan Hutson as board treasurer, and Paul Purcell as board secretary.
hellowoodlands.com
Woodforest Awards $2,000 to Local Teachers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Woodforest has granted two teachers $1,000 each as winners of the community’s Educator Spotlight Awards. The first two of an eventual eight awards that will be given out this year went to Amber Fowler, a dyslexia specialist at Lone Star Elementary in Montgomery Independent School District and third-grade teacher Christine Melley at Conroe Independent School District’s Stewart Elementary in Woodforest. The Educator Spotlight Awards recognize teachers and staff members at schools serving Woodforest. Nominations are taken from residents.
hellowoodlands.com
Constable Gable presents “State of the Precinct” at Monthly MCHC Luncheon
At the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber’s (MCHC) monthly luncheon on Thursday, January 19, Constable Ryan Gable updated chamber members and guests with a “State of the Precinct” presentation. View photos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page:. Constable Gable shared that the mission of the...
KHOU
Kroger shares some grocery store hacks to help you save some money.
HOUSTON — Kroger is sharing tips with customers so they can stretch their grocery shopping dollars even further in a partnership with Food Network's Kalen Allen who will make an appearance at the store in the parking lot on 14221 East Sam Houston Pkwy. in North Houston on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
hellowoodlands.com
Volunteers needed for Thursday’s SCI://TECH Science Fair
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, Education for Tomorrow Alliance (EfTA) and the Conroe Independent School District (CISD) will host the largest science fair in Texas with the support of community volunteers. About 350 judges are needed to support the 1,300 student participants in the SCI://TECH Chevron Phillips Chemical Senior High and Energy Junior High Science Fairs. SCI://TECH is a collaboration between Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Conroe ISD, and area private schools that engages more than 4,500 K-12 students in 13 science, technology, engineering, and math activities over four weekends.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The fallout of last year’s budget war in Harris County forces some of its biggest agencies to make cuts to programs
The Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris Health, and Harris County Flood Control are among the offices reallocating money to cover services and programs most in demand as they cut funding to other areas to meet a smaller budget. We're doing a four-part series to examine how Harris County's 2023 fiscal...
Sugar Land construction company charged with years of fraud, bribes
Prosecutors say that the company's illegal bribery scheme ran for nearly a decade.
hellowoodlands.com
Township Board Honors Kevin Brady, Discusses Mall Expansion, Approves Reforestation
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township Board of Directors met on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and presented the Honorable Kevin Brady with a proclamation for his 26 years representing the Eighth Congressional District of Texas. “Tonight, we are celebrating Congressman Brady’s 26 years in the U.S. House of...
Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center to open in May
The Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center is anticipated to open in 2023 in Grand Central Park. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) The Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center, which has been in the works since 2015, is anticipated to finish up construction and open in 2023. The hotel will...
Single-, multifamily developments proposed for Montgomery
Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. In November, Montgomery City Council reviewed the feasibility study of a proposed single-family residential neighborhood called Meadow Ridge. At the Jan....
Nearly 400 acres of commercial development to take shape in Tomball, Magnolia in 2023
Heritage Green is bringing commercial space to Magnolia. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Multiple tenants in Tomball and Magnolia developments are scheduled to open this year alongside a Costco breaking ground as hundreds of acres of commercial development are in the works in the area. “Tomball is an ideal destination for commercial...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gas Station Ordered to Stop Selling Tainted Diesel Fuel Immediately
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has issued a Stop-Sale Order against Tristar Convenience Stores Inc., DBA Handi Stop #108, at 3013 Collingsworth St., in Houston. Under the Stop Order, the Handi Stop must immediately stop selling diesel fuel from any of its devices. TDLR...
Katy ISD approves 2024-25 instructional calendar, makes amendments to 2023-24 calendar
Katy ISD board of trustees reviewed and approved the 2024-25 instructional calendar and minor changes to the 2023-24 calendar at a Jan. 23 meeting. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) At a Katy ISD school board meeting Jan. 23, trustees approved the instructional calendar for the 2024-25 school year. The instructional calendar lists...
Comments / 0