Lake County Flash, Jan. 27, 2023
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about Ruby Pipeline Exits Bankruptcy, Lakeview Bowmen’s Club Tri-Tip Fundraiser, Lake County Library Updates, and Dear Stranger Letter-Writing Program.
What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?
The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
