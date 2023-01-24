Read full article on original website
S1 Medical Appoints Kori Theusch as COO
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Service First Medical, LLC an independent medical cost management firm founded in 2016 announced that Kori Theusch has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005008/en/ (Photo: www.dianasmythphotography.com)
helihub.com
Rotorcorp appoints VP of Strategic Growth
Rotorcorp, an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company Service Center, announced that it has tapped aviation industry veteran Mike Gomez to join its leadership team. Gomez joins Rotorcorp as the Vice President of Strategic Growth. While the position is new, Gomez and Rotorcorp have a longstanding professional relationship. As President of Allegro...
furninfo.com
Gabriel Duran Named Vice President of Marketing at AICO
AICO / Amini Innovation, Corp. announced today that Gabriel Duran has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Marketing. Duran has been a valuable member of the AICO Team over the past 19 years which includes various roles of progression and exemplifies the key attributes to continue building success at AICO. Duran is working on the development of the brands digital ecosystem, from an overhaul of the website and social and email marketing to the creation of digital catalogs and B2B ecommerce tools. Duran will also handle media relations, a position previously held by Keith Du Ross, who will be leaving the company at the end of January.
voguebusiness.com
After founder’s exit, The RealReal appoints CEO to lead turnaround
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Luxury resale platform The RealReal is betting on a new CEO to help it achieve profitability, after founder Julie Wainwright stepped down from the role last June. The company has announced that John Koryl, an experienced exec whose CV includes stints...
monitordaily.com
Clifford Chance Appoints Pozen Regional Managing Partner for the Americas
International law firm Clifford Chance appointed Sharis Arnold Pozen as regional managing partner for the Americas, a key strategic area of focus for the firm, effective May 1. Pozen is co-chair of the firm’s Global Antitrust Group. She joined the firm in 2019 having held senior positions at General Electric, the US Department of Justice and the US Federal Trade Commission. Sharis holds numerous leadership positions in the firm and was recently inducted into the American Bar Association’s Women.Connected Hall of Fame-inism.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Randstad CEO: ‘Gen Z employees should be treated like customers–and they want the full package’
Despite a dip in job security, workers are not willing to forgo flexibility and work-life balance, according to Randstad's research.
ffnews.com
Mollie announces change in company leadership
Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta Announces New CEO as Founding CEO Jason Gardner Becomes Executive Chairman
Simon Khalaf has been appointed as Marqeta’s (NASDAQ:MQ) new CEO, effective January 31, 2023. Previously Marqeta’s Chief Product Officer, Khalaf will also be joining Marqeta’s board of directors. Marqeta’s founding CEO Jason Gardner will now become the Executive Chairman of Marqeta. Gardner was previously Chairman as well...
CNET
IBM Cuts Thousands of Employees in Latest Tech Layoffs
IBM on Wednesday joined Microsoft, Google and other tech companies that are cutting jobs, saying 3,900 employees would be laid off. The news came during a conference call as the computing giant reported its financial results for 2022's fourth quarter, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The layoffs are...
Campbell Appoints Carrie Anderson Chief Financial Officer
CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced the appointment of Carrie L. Anderson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective Feb. 6. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005725/en/ Carrie Anderson (Photo: Business Wire)
boatingindustry.com
BoatTEST partners with Elite Direct Finance
BoatTEST announced that it has partnered with Elite Direct Finance to offer financing directly from its web platform. “Elite Direct Finance brings the kind of customer service that our readers are looking for when making a buying decision. While researching on BoatTEST they can see the boat’s price, calculate monthly payments, and immediately fill out Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” form all at once,” said Jeff Hammond, co-founder and CEO of BoatTEST. “Because of Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” turnaround time, prospective buyers can quickly find out how large a boat loan they can get, which will focus their search on what they can afford, saving dealers and brokers valuable time from chasing dreamers instead of working with realistic buyers. With more than 50% of pre-owned boats being sold driveway to driveway, we look forward to helping an under-served segment of the boat-buying community, as well as dealers and brokers, so we will aid buyers at both ends of the spectrum.”
Industrial Distribution
BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility
BRP will begin the construction of an additional boat manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, Mexico, a major milestone in the company's Marine strategy. With this construction, BRP intends to increase its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet demand for its Marine products and fuel the growth of the business. "In...
Nicholas Bertram, Former President of The GIANT Company, Joins Divert, Inc. Advisory Board
WEST CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Divert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Bertram as the founding member of its advisory board. Bertram brings more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, most recently as the president of The GIANT Company, a subsidiary of Royal Ahold Delhaize N.V. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005057/en/ Nicholas Bertram, founding member of Divert’s advisory board (Photo: Business Wire)
boatingindustry.com
Sail America presents 2023 Board of Directors
Sail America, the trade association for the U.S. sailing industry, welcomed four new member to its 2023 board of directors: Beth Oliver, Offshore Sailing School; Randall Carnahan, Hilb Group NE; Dan Krier, Marine Servicenter; and Parker Stair, Bonnier Corporation. All directors are elected through the association's standard election process. A...
boatingindustry.com
ORR releases annual report
ORR has released their 2022 Annual Report showcasing industry-wide efforts to bridge the gap between federal agencies and outdoor recreation businesses, educate lawmakers on the impact of the outdoor recreation economy, provide support for rural economic growth though recreation, convene cross-segment leaders around how to drive the future of the outdoor recreation industry, and highlight our sector’s economic impact, build welcoming spaces for all outdoor participants.
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech: Citco Group of Companies Selects Fenergo’s Platform for Onboarding, KYC
The Citco group of companies has moved to streamline the client onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes after agreeing to a deal with digital transformation business, Fenergo, “to integrate its client lifecycle management (CLM) platform across Citco.”. Citco, which claims to be one of the world’s largest Asset...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes names Chris Tarrant chief development officer
Nothing Bundt Cakes is making a big push for growth with its newest addition to the leadership team. The specialty cake company on Thursday named Chris Tarrant chief development officer. In the new role, he will oversee all aspects of strategic growth and development of the franchise system. This development...
conceptcarz.com
Applications now open for 2023 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Apprenticeship Programme
• Rolls-Royce invites applications for its 2023 Apprenticeship Programme. •Gain nationally recognised qualifications from Level 2 to Level 6 (Degree Apprenticeships) •New selection process includes online video and in-person assessments. 'Since its foundation in 2006, the Rolls-Royce Apprenticeship Programme has enabled hundreds of talented young people to acquire high-level, in-demand...
