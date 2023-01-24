ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Auto Show Underway Thursday

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts today at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles from over 30 different manufacturers will be on display. Visitors can also see the latest motorcycles and RVs. The event runs through Sunday.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

1 killed in Pa. Turnpike ramp crash: reports

A person was killed in a deadly crash on the Parkway East near an on-ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Thursday morning, according to reports. State police said the crash occurred a little after 5:30 a.m. when a passenger van failed to maintain its lane and lost control, hitting a guide rail and going down an embankment, according to WPXI.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Susquehanna River wins River of the Year

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — An update to a story we brought you earlier this month on Newswatch 16, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River is officially Pennsylvania's River of the Year. That means river officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

