Read full article on original website
Related
PA: Speed limit reduced on I-81 during winter storm
Due to the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 81 to 45 mph.
WGAL
Updated hour-by-hour snowfall projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing for snow and rain. UPDATE: PennDOT has lowered speed limits for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of those here. The National...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring
A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
I-81 Multi-Vehicle Crash Causing Partial Closure: Pennsylvania State Police
A multiple vehicle crash has caused a partial closure of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The closure is at milemarker 35.5 in Penn Township, state police say. No further information was available from the police. According to PennDOT, "northbound between Exit 29: PA 174 - KING ST and...
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Auto Show Underway Thursday
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts today at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles from over 30 different manufacturers will be on display. Visitors can also see the latest motorcycles and RVs. The event runs through Sunday.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
1 killed in Pa. Turnpike ramp crash: reports
A person was killed in a deadly crash on the Parkway East near an on-ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Thursday morning, according to reports. State police said the crash occurred a little after 5:30 a.m. when a passenger van failed to maintain its lane and lost control, hitting a guide rail and going down an embankment, according to WPXI.
Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
More rain, snow could fall in central Pa. after windy Thursday: forecasters
More snow and rain may land after a windy, overcast day in the midstate, forecasters said. Thursday will be cloudy with low 40-degree highs, but the day could feel noticeably chillier because of a chance of up to nearly 40 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said...
WNEP-TV 16
Susquehanna River wins River of the Year
NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — An update to a story we brought you earlier this month on Newswatch 16, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River is officially Pennsylvania's River of the Year. That means river officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.
Morning snow transitions to rain across Western Pa.
Snow that coated roads in the region Wednesday morning was changing to rain, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. Nearly all locations in southwestern Pennsylvania will change to rain by noon as warm air moves in, meteorologist David Shallenberger said. The high temperature will be rising into the mid-40s. The...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 26: Cases down, lower community level
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, there were 10,651 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
Comments / 0