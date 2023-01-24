Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lady Horns Win Back-to-Back District Games
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) played the Smyer Lady Cats (6-22, 0-10) on Wednesday in a district matchup. Lockney started the first quarter with aggression and was able to gain the lead, 17-10. The Lady Horns started to pull away in the second quarter as...
Lady Winds Reschedule Game Against New Deal to Wednesday
NEW DEAL, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (13-11, 4-5) will play the New Deal Lady Lions (13-13, 4-5) in a district matchup on Wednesday. The Lady Winds fell to Sudan, 60-56, in their last game on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 51-35 to the Lockney Lady Horns on...
Battle of Ranked Teams Ends With Whirlwinds Victorious
NEW DEAL, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) traveled to play the #15-ranked New Deal Lions (17-7, 5-3) on Wednesday. From the opening tip, the Whirlwinds were able to apply pressure to the Lions and go on a run to open the game up. The Whirlwinds had...
Weather Causes Longhorns Game to be Moved to Wednesday
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (10-11, 2-5) will travel to play the Smyer Bobcats (5-19, 3-4) on Wednesday in a district game. The Longhorns lost to New Deal on Friday, 77–50. In their last game, Smyer fell to Olton 65–27. The game was moved to Wednesday...
Ingraham and West Texas Collective Perform This Weekend
LOCKNEY, TX – Live music returns to Floyd County this weekend. Charlie Ingraham will be on stage Friday night at the Old Maroon Saloon (615 U.S. 70 next to Dollar General), and West Texas Collective will perform on Saturday Night. The Old Maroon Saloon is also looking for musicians...
Farmers and Ranchers Gather for Annual Crop Conference
MUNCY, TX – Despite cold temperatures and snow on the ground Wednesday, more than 200 attended the 2023 Caprock Crops Production Conference at the Floyd County Friends Unity Center. The event, hosted by the Floyd and Crosby County AgriLife Extension offices, provided information ranging from best practices with cover...
