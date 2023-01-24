Read full article on original website
Lady Horns Win Back-to-Back District Games
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) played the Smyer Lady Cats (6-22, 0-10) on Wednesday in a district matchup. Lockney started the first quarter with aggression and was able to gain the lead, 17-10. The Lady Horns started to pull away in the second quarter as...
Lady Horns District Game Against Smyer Moved to Wednesday
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (18-9, 5-4) will play the Smyer Lady Cats (6-21, 0-9) on Wednesday in a district matchup. In their game on Friday, the Lady Horns were victorious over the New Deal Lady Lions, 51-35. The Lady Cats fell to Olton 50-11 in their...
Battle of Ranked Teams Ends With Whirlwinds Victorious
NEW DEAL, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) traveled to play the #15-ranked New Deal Lions (17-7, 5-3) on Wednesday. From the opening tip, the Whirlwinds were able to apply pressure to the Lions and go on a run to open the game up. The Whirlwinds had...
Weather Causes Longhorns Game to be Moved to Wednesday
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (10-11, 2-5) will travel to play the Smyer Bobcats (5-19, 3-4) on Wednesday in a district game. The Longhorns lost to New Deal on Friday, 77–50. In their last game, Smyer fell to Olton 65–27. The game was moved to Wednesday...
Ingraham and West Texas Collective Perform This Weekend
LOCKNEY, TX – Live music returns to Floyd County this weekend. Charlie Ingraham will be on stage Friday night at the Old Maroon Saloon (615 U.S. 70 next to Dollar General), and West Texas Collective will perform on Saturday Night. The Old Maroon Saloon is also looking for musicians...
Floyd County Receives First Winter Snow of 2023
FLOYD COUNTY, TX – A blanket of snow covered the county early this morning as a winter storm moved through the area. Snowplows from the Texas Department of Transportation were ready to roll in anticipation of the event, as crews spent Monday afternoon preparing the roads for the freezing moisture.
