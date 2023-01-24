ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Deal, TX

floydcountyrecord.com

Weather Causes Longhorns Game to be Moved to Wednesday

SMYER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (10-11, 2-5) will travel to play the Smyer Bobcats (5-19, 3-4) on Wednesday in a district game. The Longhorns lost to New Deal on Friday, 77–50. In their last game, Smyer fell to Olton 65–27. The game was moved to Wednesday...
LOCKNEY, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Battle of Ranked Teams Ends With Whirlwinds Victorious

NEW DEAL, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) traveled to play the #15-ranked New Deal Lions (17-7, 5-3) on Wednesday. From the opening tip, the Whirlwinds were able to apply pressure to the Lions and go on a run to open the game up. The Whirlwinds had...
NEW DEAL, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Lady Horns District Game Against Smyer Moved to Wednesday

SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (18-9, 5-4) will play the Smyer Lady Cats (6-21, 0-9) on Wednesday in a district matchup. In their game on Friday, the Lady Horns were victorious over the New Deal Lady Lions, 51-35. The Lady Cats fell to Olton 50-11 in their...
SMYER, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Lady Horns Win Back-to-Back District Games

SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) played the Smyer Lady Cats (6-22, 0-10) on Wednesday in a district matchup. Lockney started the first quarter with aggression and was able to gain the lead, 17-10. The Lady Horns started to pull away in the second quarter as...
LOCKNEY, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Longhorns With Late Game Surge to Win Over Smyer

SMYER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) traveled to play the Smyer Bobcats (5-20, 3-5) on Wednesday in a district game. Lockney’s defense held the Bobcats to seven points in the first quarter, and the Longhorns lead 15-7. Smyer would outscore Lockney in the second quarter, but...
LOCKNEY, TX
vivathematadors.com

Where Tech stands as recruiting wraps up next week

Although we have a week left until the February 1st signing day, Texas Tech has already done most of their damage for this class. Finishing in the top-25 in the country and making school history as early as Coach McGuire and the staff did was impressive. Add in a few...
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNews

No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech

Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: January 25th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds early and cold. Low of 17°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 42°. Winds NW→WSW 8-12 MPH. Another cold night is expected around the KLBK viewing...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Warming before the next cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slow warming trend is underway around the South Plains. While mornings will continue cold, each of the the next several afternoons will be a little warmer than the previous day. Temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages Saturday before the next cold front arrives. With...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 23rd, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Chilly and breezy conditions are expected today with winds out of the southeast at 20 to 25 mph and temperatures reaching a high of 50 degrees, though much of the day will be spent in the 40s. Clouds will be on the increase as our storm system approaches, but precipitation will hold off during daylight hours.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Farmers and Ranchers Gather for Annual Crop Conference

MUNCY, TX – Despite cold temperatures and snow on the ground Wednesday, more than 200 attended the 2023 Caprock Crops Production Conference at the Floyd County Friends Unity Center. The event, hosted by the Floyd and Crosby County AgriLife Extension offices, provided information ranging from best practices with cover...
FLOYD COUNTY, TX

