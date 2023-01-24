Read full article on original website
Weather Causes Longhorns Game to be Moved to Wednesday
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (10-11, 2-5) will travel to play the Smyer Bobcats (5-19, 3-4) on Wednesday in a district game. The Longhorns lost to New Deal on Friday, 77–50. In their last game, Smyer fell to Olton 65–27. The game was moved to Wednesday...
Battle of Ranked Teams Ends With Whirlwinds Victorious
NEW DEAL, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) traveled to play the #15-ranked New Deal Lions (17-7, 5-3) on Wednesday. From the opening tip, the Whirlwinds were able to apply pressure to the Lions and go on a run to open the game up. The Whirlwinds had...
Lady Horns District Game Against Smyer Moved to Wednesday
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (18-9, 5-4) will play the Smyer Lady Cats (6-21, 0-9) on Wednesday in a district matchup. In their game on Friday, the Lady Horns were victorious over the New Deal Lady Lions, 51-35. The Lady Cats fell to Olton 50-11 in their...
Lady Horns Win Back-to-Back District Games
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) played the Smyer Lady Cats (6-22, 0-10) on Wednesday in a district matchup. Lockney started the first quarter with aggression and was able to gain the lead, 17-10. The Lady Horns started to pull away in the second quarter as...
Longhorns With Late Game Surge to Win Over Smyer
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) traveled to play the Smyer Bobcats (5-20, 3-5) on Wednesday in a district game. Lockney’s defense held the Bobcats to seven points in the first quarter, and the Longhorns lead 15-7. Smyer would outscore Lockney in the second quarter, but...
Where Tech stands as recruiting wraps up next week
Although we have a week left until the February 1st signing day, Texas Tech has already done most of their damage for this class. Finishing in the top-25 in the country and making school history as early as Coach McGuire and the staff did was impressive. Add in a few...
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Texas Tech
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following Wednesday night's game.
‘Snow is something we don’t see’: Texas Tech students enjoy snow after classes cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas–Lubbock received a good amount of snow on Tuesday and Texas Tech students spent the day making memories they said will last a lifetime. Once classes were canceled for the day due to snow, many students used their day off to enjoy the winter wonderland. Rodolfo Santos, a...
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: January 25th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds early and cold. Low of 17°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 42°. Winds NW→WSW 8-12 MPH. Another cold night is expected around the KLBK viewing...
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
Official Delays and Closures for Tuesday Jan. 24 in Lubbock Area
It is Tuesday, January 24, and there is snow everywhere. No really, I got out of my car when the snow had stopped and then got bombarded by snow flakes within a second and couldn't see in front of me. Almost like the snowflakes planned this. On our list of...
Warming before the next cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slow warming trend is underway around the South Plains. While mornings will continue cold, each of the the next several afternoons will be a little warmer than the previous day. Temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages Saturday before the next cold front arrives. With...
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 23rd, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Chilly and breezy conditions are expected today with winds out of the southeast at 20 to 25 mph and temperatures reaching a high of 50 degrees, though much of the day will be spent in the 40s. Clouds will be on the increase as our storm system approaches, but precipitation will hold off during daylight hours.
‘It can create a dangerous situation’: Sledding in West Texas means you have to keep precautions in mind
Snowing accidents aren't seen often, but when they do happen, they can be devastating.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
Farmers and Ranchers Gather for Annual Crop Conference
MUNCY, TX – Despite cold temperatures and snow on the ground Wednesday, more than 200 attended the 2023 Caprock Crops Production Conference at the Floyd County Friends Unity Center. The event, hosted by the Floyd and Crosby County AgriLife Extension offices, provided information ranging from best practices with cover...
Sunday Night Winter Storm Update
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
